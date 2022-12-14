Bollywood – Our Favorite Hindi Movie Songs of the Year





Bolly hits that touched the ears and hearts of the public

Unquestionably the most romantic Bollywood act of the year, made even more special by the presence of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kesaria of brahmastra was not only comfort to the soul, but also a sight for sore eyes. Composed by Pritam, who teamed up with frequent collaborators Arijit Singh, whose vocals propelled lines by Amitabh Bhattacharyas, Kesaria which was shot in Varanasi, was made up of colorful and cheerful visuals. Ranbir and Alias’ chemistry shone through in every picture, with the remixed version of the number ensuring its longevity on the music charts. And, of course, love story also ensured that Kesaria has become a meme favorite. MY JEANS Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi Weaving her magic again, in a very different way, was Alia in this delightfully spun song. Entirely framed within the confines of the backseat of a car, the song features Alia, playing the titular character, along with newcomer Shantanu Maheshwari, and depicts the two in the throes of a newfound love. He wants to get close to her, she won’t let him though she yearns for him, and the one-hit song brilliantly choreographed by Kruti Mahesh benefits a lot from her visuals as well as Neeti Mohans’ sultry vocals. BEGINNING With Amit Trivedi being his finest vintage, it’s hard to pick a single track from this recent Netflix musical, with each number ranging from dark to soulful, classical to nostalgic leaving a mark and bringing back the magic of Hindi film music from the 30s and 40s. We are leaning towards Rubaiyaansung by Shahid Mallya and Sireesha Bhagavatula and Ghodey pe sawaaralso sung by Sireesha. DOOBEY Film: Gehraiyaan Gehraiyaan introduced a new sound, courtesy of indie musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta, in their first mainstream film. Although not everything worked out on the album, Doobey sung by fresh voices Lothika Jha and Savera Mehta and written by Kausar Munir was a definite winner, backed up by the visuals, featuring a sultry Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi for company, in this Shakun Batra production. Our hearts still go doobey, dildoobey…. EARTH HAWALE Film: Lal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan Forrest Gump The remake may not have found much favor, but what it did do was this melodious number scored by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Amitabh Bhattacharyas pen weaved magic with lines like Naa hoke bhi kareeb tu hamesha paas tha. What kicked this song up several notches was a striking Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pastel salwar suit in what is a wedding scene between her Rupa and Aamirs Laal. One of Bolly’s most poignant songs of the year. RANGISARI Film: Jugjug Jeeyo It’s not everyday you get this much soul in what is essentially a nightclub act. Rangisari pulled it off beautifully, all thanks to the mother-son pair of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, who not only sang the number, which has its folk roots, but also composed it. Varun Dhawan with his fabulous abs and a super sultry Kiara Advani took care of the rest. yeah ek life Film: Monica, on my darling Aiming for retro cool was this film from Vasan Bala, and it struck gold right off the bat. Among the hundreds of hat tips and homages to 70s and 80s cinema, what clearly stood out was this heart-pounding dance number with a scorching Huma Qureshi showing off some wicked moves. Sung by Anupama and Mikey McCleary, with music by Achints made memorable by lyrics by Varun Grovers, this one had all the makings of a classic retro dance hit, rendered with a contemporary twist. What is your favorite Hindi movie song of 2022? Tell it to [email protected]

