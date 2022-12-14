Actor James Cromwell slams world leaders for missing out on UN nature summit





Montreal (AFP) A high-stakes UN summit in Canada seen as vital to saving global biodiversity has failed to attract a single world leader beyond the host country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

So it was left to actor James Cromwell, a man who has played an American president four times on screen, to give the event star power and try to inject a sense of urgency into the talks. The future of the planet hangs in the balance as habitat destruction, pollution and the climate crisis jeopardize ecosystems and push a million species that depend on them to the brink of extinction. “Capitalism is a cancer that has metastasized from its origins in Europe and now covers every aspect of our lives around the world,” the lanky 82-year-old said, in fiery remarks that channeled his anti-corporate character in the HBO series Succession. “It’s rapacious. It’s cruel, it’s destructive. And it doesn’t work,” he added. “We are now in the sixth mass extinction,” he continued, “caused by the stupidity and unwillingness of human beings, mostly white human beings, to take responsibility for what they created. they created is a fucking mess!” Cromwell, who recalled his own activism from the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements of the 1960s to recent arrests while campaigning for animal rights (he went vegan while filming the film “Babe” by 1995), said it was “deplorable” that heads of state and government had snubbed the UN meeting, called COP15. By contrast, more than 120 leaders attended the UN climate talks in Egypt in November. Actor James Cromwell speaks during a press conference during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal Lars Hagberg/AFP “It’s tragic that an actor has to come here to talk about issues,” he said, calling out French President Emmanuel Macron for choosing to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup. football instead of coming to the COP. “Aren’t you ashamed? Cromwell was invited to attend by the open nonprofit organization Avaaz, which also garnered messages of support from other celebrities, including Olivia Colman, Joaquin Phoenix and Jack Black. “Once we raise awareness, we also increase pressure and accountability from governments,” said Avaaz’s Oscar Soria. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221214-actor-james-cromwell-bashes-world-leaders-for-absence-at-un-nature-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos