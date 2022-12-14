Hollywood Pays Tribute to SYTYCD Star Ellen – The Hollywood Reporter

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive producer Andy Lassner, Questlove and Kerry Washington were among Hollywood’s entertainment, music and dance communities sharing memories, tributes and condolences on Wednesday following the announcement of the Ellen show DJ turned co-executive producer and So you think you can dance Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Allison Holker Boss, wife of the beloved dancer, choreographer, actor and producer and mother of their three children, confirmed the news of his death at 40 in a statement celebrating his light and his legacy. Boss, who was found in a hotel room in Los Angeles, committed suicide, according to his rep.

“Stephen lit up every room he walked in. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to her fans,” said Holker Boss, a professional dancer reality TV star who met her husband on So you think you can dance. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I’m sure not a day will go by that we don’t honor his memory.

On Wednesday morning, tributes and memories began to arrive, including long-standing ones Ellen executive producer Andy Lassner, who tweeted a solemn, “Rest, my friend.” The show’s host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared her own statement on Instagram, “I am heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and her beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

The hip-hop dancer, who broke out with his pageant series success So you think you can dancestarted as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and remained on the talk show, eventually becoming co-executive producer, for nine years until DeGeneres and her show ended earlier this year.

While The Ellen Show may have become Boss’ most high-profile work, his dancing career was brought to viewers’ attention when he joined as a constant on season four of So you think you can dance in 2008. In a long tribute to his compatriot So you think you can dance Judge Leah Remini wrote that she was “heartbroken” at the news of her death, adding that Boss’ passing will “leave a big hole in many hearts” and her “hearts go out to her family, his friends and to the many people he inspired.

“tWitch has always been so kind to me and everyone who has worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who performed and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he cheered on all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such passion and love for the dance and guiding artists and contestants on the show,” she added. “tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three children more than anything. He talked about it all the time with such pride.

In their own statement to The Hollywood ReporterFox Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said they will “always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This loss tragedy and pain of such a radiant and inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we mourn alongside his family, loved ones and fans. we miss you a lot.

Fellow dancer and TV judge Paula Abdul took to social media to share how “devastated” she was by the news of tWitch’s death. “tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that directly reflected his beautiful heart,” she tweeted. “He was a beacon of light and a true talent whose legacy and impact will live on in the dance community.”

Roots co-founder, DJ and filmmaker Questlove penned a lengthy post on Instagram, encouraging others to take care of their mental health. “I have no words man,” he wrote of Boss’ passing. “May his family find a solution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our daily lives.

Actress and producer Kerry Washington took to her social media, sharing mental health resources while explaining how “the world has lost a bright light today. Twitch has brought joy and love to people around the world through music and dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all who knew and loved him.

Laid creator and writer Steven Canals tweeted similar sentiments and celebrated Boss’ positive behavior. “He always breathed joy,” he wrote. “You never know what a person is dealing with. Check with your folks. RIP Twitch.

TV host and actress Yvette Nicole Brown expressed her shock at Boss’ passing, writing, “What’s going on?! This news broke my heart. I’ve loved it since #SYTYCD. He was always so happy and full of life. Still.”

Fellow actor Jason Alexander tweeted Wednesday morning that while he didn’t know Boss directly, he was “so sad” about his loss. “His smile, his personality and his brilliant talent have always brought me joy. My sympathy to his loved ones. I wish you and him peace,” he tweeted.

Comedian and talk show host Loni Love remembered his ‘good soul’s creative talent, going on to describe him as a sweet person. “This is how I will remember Twitch,” she added. “My heart goes out to his family, especially Allison and their beautiful children. [T]his is devastating… I love you brother and I will miss you dearly.

Fellow comedian Roy Funches called Boss “a good man and a bright light gone way too soon”, while journalist and TV host Katie Couric called the news of his death “so so sad”.

The Twitter account of Magic Mike Live also paid tribute to Boss, who was attached to the film franchise. “Rest in Power, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss,” the account tweeted. “Such a kind soul and a talented performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Read more tributes below.

I am devastated to hear the news that Stephen tWitch Boss has passed away. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that directly reflected his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light and a true talent whose legacy and impact will live on in the dance community. pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022

The world has lost a bright light today. Twitch has brought joy and love to people around the world through music and dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022

I’m so sad about the loss of Steven Twitch Boss. Never met but his smile, his personality and his brilliant talent have always brought me joy. My sympathy to his loved ones. I wish you and him peace. #RIPTwitch — Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 14, 2022

What’s going on?! This news broke my heart. I love him since #SYTYCD. He was always so happy and full of life. Still. Ah, twitch! If you feel desperate, please call 988. #Stay please Stephen ‘tWitch’ boss dies at 40 by suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT Going through @TMZ – yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

A kind soul and a gentle person.. this is how i will remember Twitch… It was his 40th birthday party.. my heart goes out to his family, especially Allison and their beautiful children.. this is devastating… I love you bro and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT – loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

RIP Twitch!!! A good man and a bright light gone way too soon. — Funches at Austin 10/27-29 (@RonFunches) December 14, 2022

RIP Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss! You never know what someone is going through. He was light energy! Lively. Call your friends, check on them. Ask yourself how are you? ! because you never know! Rest well, legend! pic.twitter.com/YgPqzwh0JQ — Eric West (@EricXWest) December 14, 2022

My brother will miss you. You will miss us. Thank you for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen tWitch is gone far too soon. RIP twitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ —Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022