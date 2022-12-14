Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in the justice system | Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Raised in the Philadelphia borough, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, let alone tossed footballs inside the teams practice facility.
Having had the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up local kids and had them go deep on the same pitch where the best team in the nfl the trains. Meek Mill short-cocked a wavering pass who traveled about 20 meters and was brought back by a child to resounding cheers.
Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe.
“He’s almost as unathletic as I am,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin teased, Meek.
Meek Mill and Rubin shared laughs Tuesday during an outing to brighten the day for children from families caught up in the criminal justice system. Rubin, who recently sold his stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, co-founded the Reform Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States. Meek Mill, whose high-profile prison sentence for minor probation violations has become a lightning rod for question, is organization co-chair.
His case caught the attention of criminal justice reform advocates after a Pennsylvania judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for violating his probation terms in a firearms possession case. decade-old fire and drugs. He was jailed for months before a court ordered his release in 2018. Meek Mill successfully resumed his recording career and recently held a 10 year anniversary concert which celebrated his debut album Dreams And Nightmares. He’s been a big opening act of late, performing the title track and underdog anthem before Eagles games and during the World Series.
I have a purpose in addition to everything I do, said Meek Mill. Before I went to prison, of course I was famous, of course I made money feeding my family, but the purpose that I have now, it actually started with the way people told me supported.
Meek Mill befriended Rubin and the billionaire became an ally in freeing him from prison. While Meek Mill was in jail, activists, celebrities and protesters rallied in 2017 for his release.
When I saw this with my own eyes, this type of support, which I’ve never had in my life, I wanted to make sure I gave that same support back to the world, Meek Mill said in an interview with the Associated Press.
Born Robert Rihmeek Williams, he is now free from the judicial oversight he has endured for most of his adult life.
To their credit, years after Meek Mills came out, the rapper and mogul have remained committed to advocating for criminal justice reform. The Reform Alliance said the group was responsible for 16 bills passed in 10 states that resulted in changes to probation and parole laws. Meek Mill was even honored in 2019 in his hometown of Philadelphia for his work as an advocate for criminal justice reform and as a musician.
We’ve actually already created a pathway for 650,000 people to exit the system, Rubin said. And were just getting started. It’s hard to change.
Meek Mill and members of the Eagles, including Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata, coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman, mingled with 35 kids, took photos and held combine drills. The children signed honorary one-day contracts with the team.
Y’all are 12-1 for the day,” Sirianni said.
The kids moved across the street to the Wells Fargo Center and quizzed Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers on the usual hoops-themed topics. Allen Iverson or Steph Curry? Who’s your favorite player? But there were more serious inquiries about how to land internships and succeed in a life that can be littered with hardship.
You have the right to happiness, to smile and to do whatever you want in life, Rivers told the children. These people here, Meek, Michael and everyone here are here to tell you that there are people in your area. Were going to fight for you. Fight for your families to make sure one of you might be sitting here one day giving the same speech. Or one of you can be a doctor, a lawyer, an athlete. All that you want.
Megan Parke spent nearly three years in prison and gave birth to her son, Amir, in prison. She was released when he was 2 years old and the family moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Parke was on probation and hit with a technical violation, which in Pennsylvania means she specifically violated one of the terms of her probation plan. Parke, who still has two years on probation, said she was lucky the judge didn’t send her back to jail. She said the Reform Party has offered her resources that could help her and her case if problems arise in the future.
That’s him right there, she said, pointing to the 5-year-old boy running around the NFL compound. He is so excited. These days really mean a lot.
These memories are part of what matters to Meek Mill. He missed Eagles games as a child, but once while on a school trip he saw a taping of The Randall Cunningham Show.
It was a highlight that I will remember forever, said Meek Mill. With kids I always repeat grades, make sure I come back to people like me.