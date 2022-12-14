Angela Bassett to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award





Variety will honor “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress Angela Bassett with the Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The award will be presented on Friday, January 6 as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at Parker Palm Springs. Bassett is an actress, director and executive producer known for her gripping and emotional performances in treasured films such as “Malcolm X”, “Boyz n the Hood”, “Waiting to Exhale”, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and, of course, “What’s love got to do with it?” for which she won a Golden Globe Award and received an Oscar nomination. Since then, she’s had starring roles in the landmark ‘Black Panther’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, Paramount’s ‘Bumblebee’, as well as the TV hits ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Master of None’. . Her other recent projects include “Soul,” Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, for which she lent her melodious voice for the character, Dorothea Williams; Netflix’s “Otherhood” and “Gunpowder Milkshake”; and National Geographic’s “The Flood,” for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Storyteller. She also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Narrator in “Imagineering Story: The Happiest Place on Earth” and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Bassett recently wrapped production on the Netflix Originals feature, “Damsel,” opposite Millie Bobby Brown. Past recipients of the Creative Impact in Acting Award include Javier Bardem, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell and Robert De Niro. The award celebrates Bassett’s body of work, including his latest Golden Globe nomination in turn Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler. “Few actresses have played so many iconic roles, from rock queen Tina Turner to Malcolm X’s widow Betty Shabazz, to Queen Ramonda and Coretta Scott King, and emerged triumphant over them all,” said Variety Executive Vice President of Content Steven Gaydos. “In the three decades since Angela Bassett’s Oscar-nominated turn in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ the versatile actor has balanced deep humanity with regal grace and heroic strength, all qualities essential to his work in the global cinematic phenomenon that is “Wakanda Forever”. The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held January 5-16, 2023.

