Mariah Carey’s Christmas Hit Tops Billboard for Fourth Straight YearExBulletin



. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mariah Carey is back on top, with her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reaching the nope. 1 seat on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart this week for the fourth year in a row.

This makes it the first song ever having four separate runs at No. 1 in the rankings, from 2019 to 2022.

The song was originally released on Carey’s Christmas album in 1994, but streaming services, technological changes and general holiday cheer only helped make it a hallmark of the Christmas season these days. years (much to the delight of fans of Carey and dismay of inundated retail workers everywhere).

Carey broke the mold by releasing original holiday music, since most artists of the era opted to cover Christmas standards, Billboard’s senior chart manager Gary Trust told NPR in the winter. last. And this bet paid off (literally: The Economist reported in 2017 that Carey had earned over $60 million in royalties since his release).

“It sounds like what we’ve always thought a holiday song sounds like, with those jingle bells and just the fun, upbeat sound, but updated for the 90s and obviously Mariah’s vocals,” Trust said. “With different lyrics, I feel like it could be a hit any time of the year.”

Listeners and fans have extended the song’s popularity not only by playing it endlessly, but by making videos and memes about it every year (Carey herself is a part of it, including by the famous announcing the start of the holiday season when Halloween ends).

Christmas has become part of Carey’s identity for millions of people, he added, comparing her to “a modern-day Santa.”

“She makes it really personal, and it’s just that two-way connection,” he said. “I think memes really work when there’s that interaction, obviously. That’s how they keep growing. So I think if she didn’t have a sense of humor, maybe we wouldn’t connect with her as much.”

The song has long been popular, but recently started to top the charts

The classification of contemporary songs was also helped by Billboard chart rules changes specifically governing holiday music over the past few decades.

“In short, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has long been a hit waiting for the metrics to catch up,” Chris Molanphy wrote for Slate in 2019. “Separately this decade, Billboard rebooted its old Christmas mini-chart as the Holiday 100, and since its launch in 2011, the Holiday chart has essentially been the Mariah chart.”

The song reached the top 10 on the Hot 100 for the first time in December 2017 and broke into the top five the following year. Its meteoric rise has continued from there, as it has topped the holiday charts (for two to three consecutive weeks) every year since 2019.

The streak continues this year, marking the song’s ninth total week at the top spot. It extends its record for the longest time of a holiday song to No. 1 (more than double the time the previous leader, “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville & The Chipmunks, spent there in 1958 the same year than the Hot 100 launched).

Carey called the news “such an amazing surprise and early Christmas present” in a party tweet.

Carey holds the Christmas wreath (disputed)

The song also topped other Billboard charts this week, including the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Global 200.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music announced tuesday that the song is #1 on the US Top Songs chart and #2 on the Top Music Videos chart. And last week it also exceeded best world songs on Spotify, where it reached 1 billion streams last december.

This final step gives Carey a whole host of additional bragging rights, if you run the numbers (which Billboard did).

This extends his record for the longest span of an artist chart at No. 1 on the chart to 32 years, four months and three weeks (his debut single “Vision of Love” peaked in August 1990).

And it gives him a record 88th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, which is more than Rihanna or the Beatles can say.

While Carey clearly reigns supreme, don’t call him the Christmas Queen. She lost her bid to trademark that title and other related terms last month after being challenged by a full-time Christmas caroler.