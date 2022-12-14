Entertainment
Today’s best deals include Le Creuset holiday cookware 20% off and big savings on Dyson products
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Welcome to our daily OK tiredness! As professional and expert trade editors OK Finders, it’s our job to help you save money while participating in this little treat we call retail therapy.
Because access control is the worst, we’ve rounded up the best of the best offers happening on the internet right now organized into four broad categories for your convenience. And you can expect shopping right next to you.
The best Sales and offers December 14: Up to 30% off super soft products and Refreshing eucalyptus leaves20% off new Le Creuset Vacation Collection and a crazy deal on a completely useless but also absolutely necessary cocktail maker.
Best sales and offers: December 14
Best real estate offers of December 14
Amazon: Upgrade your bar cart with the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine basically a Keurig for cocktails on sale at 21% off.
The Crucible: Shop the adorable novelty Nel Christmas Collection for 20% off including this party Le Creuset Dutch oven for $320 (original $400).
They shine: Have the best sleep ever with 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAYS22, plus an additional 10% off bundles. We strongly suggest that you check the signature bedding brands AiryWeight Eucalyptus Bedding Set.
Sunday citizen: Get 25% off on Comfortable Crystal Weighted Blanket on the second day of the 12 Days of Cosy-mas.
Wayfair: Save 70% area rugs today only!
Best fashion deals of December 14
Hill House: Pretend it’s already summer with discount swimwear because shopping for bikinis on sale in the winter is just about the smartest shopping move you can make.
Loffler Randall: Take 20% off all brands fashion editors’ favorite shoes during the Something Special sale, including these parfaits heeled sandals.
Nordström: Save up to 62% on a ton of Nike sneakers, activewear and more, like this pair of Air Max 90 for $97.50 (original $130).
Best tech deals of December 14
Bed bath and beyond: Zhuzh upgrade your 2023 wellness routine with 25% off many products spa and massage gifts.
Dyson: Take advantage of discounts on Dyson air purifiers like brand new Dyson Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Purifier PH04 for $220 off.
Samsung: Buy dozens of amazing deals during Samsung’s winter event. There is even a 4K Smart TV for $1,000 off today.
Best beauty deals of December 14
Fenty Beauty: Rihanna got 25% off all orders $100+. Don’t forget to take a look at the stacked party sale as well!
Nordström: Shop all the best of award-winning Pillow Talk from Charlotte Tilburys to put on makeup line in a handy four-piece set for $49 ($79 value).
dermstore: Save 25% on holiday gift boxes until tomorrow, December 15.
Sephora: Enjoy 20% off life size perfumes with codes PERFUME20including bestsellers like Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb, KAYALI VANILLA | 28 and REPLICA By the fireside.
If you liked this story, buy it best new Nordstrom editor-approved releases.
The post office Daily deals preview: Today’s best deals include 20% off Le Creuset holiday cookware and big savings on Dyson products appeared first on Aware.
