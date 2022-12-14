Oklahoma is becoming a prime destination for TV and film productions





1,300 miles from Hollywood is becoming a go-to destination for film and television productions. It’s one of the fastest growing places to shoot a movie and it’s been called “Hollywood on the Prairie”. Several productions have been shot there, including Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King”, Matt Damon’s “Stillwater” and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Cinelease, one of Hollywood’s largest equipment rental companies, recently moved to Oklahoma City. Money is one of the reasons why Tinseltown is drawn to the center of the country. Oklahoma lawmakers are attracting production studios and creating local jobs with a $30 million rebate program for filming in the state. $240 million has been pumped into the state’s economy over the past year and a half. Municipalities are also losing dollars, with places like Oklahoma City starting to offer discounts for filming in town. Oklahoma City Community College Film School strives to not send graduates to Hollywood and to prepare them for when Hollywood comes to shoot movies and TV shows in their state. “I want to be close to my family, I want to…make movies with people I like, and if I left the state, I couldn’t do that much,” said DJ Zachary, a cameraman. recently graduated from film school at Oklahoma City Community College. But preparing for when Hollywood comes to shoot movies and TV shows requires a cast of movie veterans forming a small army of crew members, so Hollywood can hire locally and with an edge. Over the past year and a half, Oklahoma’s film industry has created 10,000 jobs. Costume designer Valerie Parker has gone from designing prom dresses and theater outfits to designing wardrobes for more than 20 film productions shot in the state. “I just started getting more and more referrals,” she said. “So one led to another to another to another, where I was on a production almost every month.” New businesses are also taking center stage, such as the tenants of what was once the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The arena has hosted big names like Elvis Presley, Tina Turner and Garth Brooks, but is now part of a 1.3 million square foot studio hosting major Hollywood productions. Rachel Cannon has teamed up with filmmaker and writer Matt Payne to open Prairie Surf Studios, which is a one-stop-shop for the film industry, with five sound stages, power grids and on-site audio recording. “I think we’re growing our crew base quickly and I think we’re growing it in a way that really puts qualified people to work,” said Cannon, co-founder of Prairie Surf Studios. First published on December 12, 2022 / 11:23 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

