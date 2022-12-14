‘Iron Man’, ‘Carrie’ and ‘Super Fly’ added to National Film Registry in 2022ExBulletin







. Library of Congress

Library of Congress Each year, 25 films are added to the National Film Registry be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress. Intended to reflect the depth and breadth of American cinema, the selections always feature blockbuster titles meant to grab attention. The biggest this year is Iron Man which launched Marvel Studios as an inescapable force in American popular culture in 2008. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement: “Iron Man was the very first independently produced film by Marvel Studios. It was the first film that we had full creative control and supervision over and it was really pivotal for the studio. All of our favorite movies are the ones we watch over and over again and grow up with. The idea that we are there, almost 15 years after the release of Iron Manand the fact that it joins the Film Registry tells us that it has stood the test of time and is still meaningful to audiences around the world.” Other contemporary classics to be inducted this year include Hairspray, House Party, When Harry Met Sally, The Little Mermaid and the classic Blaxploitation super fly, directed by Gordon Parks Jr., son of the famous photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. another movie, Cyrano de Bergeracbeginning in 1950, made Jos Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the Best Actor Oscar. Notable documentaries selected this year include Frederick Wiseman’s seminal 1967 Titicut Foliesfilmed at a Massachusetts state mental hospital, and Union maids, directed by Julia Reichert. She spent decades documenting working-class life in southern Ohio and learned of the film’s inclusion shortly before her death earlier in December. This year’s selections include at least 15 films directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color, women, or LGBTQ+ filmmakers. This last category includes the short film in black and white Scorpio Risefrom 1963, and a low-budget drama from 2011. Youtube

This film, Pariah, is the most recent film to be included and one of the few in the National Film Registry to be helmed by a black lesbian female director. Films selected for the National Film Registry 2022, in chronological order: Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)

Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

 Charade (1963)

Scorpio Rise (1963)

behind every good man (1967)

 Titicut Folies (1967)

Mingus (1968)

apple orchard (1971)

 Betty tells her story (1972)

super fly (1972)

Penthouse (1974)

Carrie (1976)

union maids (1976)

 Word is Out: Stories from Our Lives (1977)

 bush mom (1979)

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)

 Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)

hair spray (1988)

 The little Mermaid (1989)

Loose tongues (1989)

 When Harry Met Sally (1989)

house party (1990)

Iron Man (2008)

Pariah (2011)

