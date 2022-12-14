The 25th Annual Hometown Christmas Concert will be presented at Franklin | Entertainment News





The FRANKLIN A Hometown Christmas Concert will return for its 25th year at St. Pauls Church in Franklin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Early arrival is recommended as guest organist Al Fedak will perform a prelude of original Christmas selections beginning at 5:45 p.m. According to a press release, the Catskill Brass and Fedak will perform a variety of sacred and secular music for the Christmas season, including classical works and traditional music arranged by members of the ensemble and by Fedak, who are now numbering more than 100. Carleton Clay and Ben Aldridge will co-direct the concert. Aldridge will present a new composition written specifically for the Hometown concert. The Catskill Brass has performed hundreds of Christmas concerts in New York City as well as in New England and the mid-Atlantic states. Among these concerts, the most important was their annual Christmas concert in the village of Franklin. The group formed in 1971 as the Catskill Brass Trio and transformed into a quintet in 1974. Over the past two decades its size has varied according to the needs of each performance. This year’s performers will include Ben Aldridge, Carleton Clay, Ralph Dudgeon, Andrew O’Dell and Matt Oram on trumpets, Daniel Martin and Paul Blake on trombones, Frank Meredith on Euphonium and Michael DePauw on tuba. The concert will feature two guest artists from Delhi, soprano Johanna Arnold and her husband, Kim Paterson, on piano. They will be joined by their daughter, Barbara Paterson, back for a holiday visit from New Zealand where she teaches music and dance at the University of Wellington and performs as a soprano with the New Zealand Opera Company. American organist and composer Fedak hails from Albany in St. Paul’s where he recently retired as Minister of Music and Arts at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Capitol Hill. The American organist named him one of the nation’s leading church musicians. Playing at St. Paul’s would be a particular pleasure for him because the Allen electronic organ is the same model he played as a teenager in his first professional position. The concert will end with a traditional Christmas carol. St. Pauls Episcopal Church is on the corner of Main Street and Institute Street. The building was designed in the Gothic Revival style by Richard Upjohn of New York in 1865. The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with the rest of Franklin Village. The annual Hometown Christmas Concert is a gift to the community of Franklin residents, Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan-McReynolds, in association with the Catskill Conservancy. Admission is free, but donations to St. Paul’s Restoration Fund will be accepted. Parking will be available along Main, Institute and Center Streets and off Center Street in the school parking lot behind the playground. Lunch will be served until 3 p.m. at The Tulip and Rose Café and Yokel restaurants. For dinner, guests will be seated at the Café until 8 p.m. Mitchell’s Pizza will be open until 9 p.m. The village features lighted displays on Center and Main streets and 55 lighted trees provided by the Franklin Rotary Club.

