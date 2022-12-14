Entertainment
Actor Neal McDonough aims to bring glory to God with faith-based production company
Actor Neal McDonough has revealed plans for a faith-based production company that focuses on family content.
McDonough is known for playing villains and badass in some of Hollywood’s highest rated movies like Captain America: The First Avenger and Minority Report, but he stuck to his Christian values despite the criticism and was cut. certain roles for his religious beliefs.
“I won’t mention the name of the Lord in vain, and then I won’t kiss another woman,” McDonough said in 2020. “The sex scenes aren’t there for me. there are enough sex scenes there.”
McDonough and his wife, Ruv, have now started their own production company, McDonough Company, to create content that reflects their Christian values.
“All our projects have faith as a backdrop, we want to reach people who are not just Christians,” the actor recently explained.
“I’ve definitely done enough where my characters don’t portray the best things in life, but as an actor you’re part of a piece,” McDonough explained. “My role in a play was to be the dark side of a lot of things, which is really interesting because that’s kind of the antithesis of who I am in real life. So it’s a big challenge. as an actor; it’s a big challenge as a man. It’s also a big challenge as a child of God to carry on with the right material.”
He continued, “Now I have this opportunity because Ruve and I are doing it ourselves, and we’re so lucky to have companies that support us and support us and want to make more movies and TV shows. television, or reality shows or any type of show that gives him glory. Not just to make a movie, but to make a movie that gives him glory, that’s our goal. And that’s what we’re after, and we we are very lucky to be able to do this.
McDonough, who is a devout Catholic, spent years not working in the entertainment industry because of his faith in God.
“I remember falling to my knees and saying, ‘My God, why have you forgotten me? Why am I being punished so much?'” McDonough said. “And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-centered questions these were. God gave me so much. We all encounter challenges in our lives. I should be thankful and thankful for all the blessings that I have I am given.”
He recently shared that his entertainment company is doing well and will be live soon.
“I got through it on the other side,” McDonough continued. “I have worked so much over the past few years and I couldn’t be more grateful. I thank God everyday for all the blessings I receive, even in difficult times. Everyone always says, ‘Why work so much? My response is always, ‘They keep asking me, so I’m not going to stop.'”
McDonough recently finished hosting PBS “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” and encourage everyone to watch it.
“This show is something that we are all so proud of and we can’t wait for everyone to watch the show and take these messages home with them and celebrate Christmas the way it’s meant to be celebrated with family and talk about the ultimate family and ultimate sacrifice from someone who gave of themselves for us,” he said. “It’s a humbling feeling to be part of an event like this. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”
