Hollywood mother receives kidney donation from son amid donor shortage – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) — A South Florida man is giving his mom the ultimate gift this holiday season.
Magdalena Morgan was in desperate need of a kidney donor, and her son’s decision became a life-saving one.
It was amazing, Morgan said. It was a miracle, and it wasn’t just them. It was God too.
The mother receiving the gift of life just in time for the holidays.
Morgan has been on dialysis for 12 years and has been repeatedly denied a transplant, but that was all about to change this year.
The truth is, I was about to give up on dialysis, she said. I mean, I had tried in four hospitals, and they said no.
It turns out that her 43-year-old son, Jason, was the perfect match for his mother to serve as a living donor for her kidney transplant.
She received her new kidney on October 24.
My son is a special man, Morgan said. He is a very generous person. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a good father, he’s a good husband, [and] he is a good son.
This came at a time when Memorial Health is seeing an increase in the need for kidney transplants with more patients on the waiting list.
To put that into perspective, over 90,000 people were on the waiting list. however, just over just 24,600 transplants have been performed, but living donors can make all the difference.
We’ve done about 120, triple the volume of last year, so we’re in a rapid growth phase right now, said Dr. Linda Chen of Memorial Health. So a living donor is really the Rolls Royce of transplants, they have immediate transplant function, better short and long term results, and that’s really how a transplant can grow.
For Morgan, it’s the simple things she doesn’t take for granted.
With dialysis, you’re trained to take only small sips, and now six bottles a day is amazing on its own, Morgan said. It’s amazing in itself.
She is a lady with a great story of resilience, love and hope, Chen said.
And just when Morgan was out of the holiday spirit, this new lease of life gave her a sure reason to smile and keep going.
I even decorated the house for Christmas, says Morgan. I wasn’t going to do any of this, but now I’m so thankful for my kidney. I will not pollute with bad food. I’m really into my new kidney.
The transplant between Morgan and her son marked the 100th transplant at the hospital.
To find out how to become a living donor, click on here.
