Neom lures Shahrukh Khan star ‘Dunki’ for first Bollywood film shoot





Saudi Arabia Neom drew her first Bollywood film shoot with Shahrukh Khan. Dunki became the first film to be shot on location. A new soundstage in the area will also be used to film the 200-episode-a-year Saudi soap opera “Exceptional,” produced by MBC. Neom CEO Wayne Borg announced it during the second Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The sprawling region along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in Tabuk, in the northwest of the kingdom, served as the backdrop for a very modest amount of the film ‘Dunki’, which is set around the world entire. But Wayne Borg, who oversees the start-up media center, said it was crucial because of “the amount of production it provides” and because it served “as an entry point to start pitching to the Indian market. what we can offer”. Courtesy of Neom Nearby Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has recently become a popular filming location for Bollywood blockbusters, in part because of its 30% production budget discount and other perks. Neom, which has a cashback production program of over 40% and builds infrastructure, rises to the top of the competition, especially for Indian and global productions. Regarding the UAE, Borg said: “I think our goals are considerably more important than theirs.” Over the next four years, he claimed, Neom would house more than 40 sound stages. Three of them are already in service: the first three. By the first quarter of 2023, seven more, including a sophisticated volumetric sound stage, should be operational. A major crew and Neom-based cast will arrive with MBC’s “Exceptional,” details of which are being kept under wraps, “demonstrating that it’s not just a fly-in production,” Borg noted. We are building our ability to attract talent for these programs because they see the value of consistency in work. There are already direct flights from Dubai to Neom, and at the end of December there will also be direct flights from Dubai to London. Straight into Neom is a four and a half hour flight, according to Borg. The airport is a 10 minute drive from our media village, making it a very convenient location. In my opinion, this is an important step forward for producers. Over the past 18 months, 26 productions have been hosted, including the $150 million Hollywood mast ‘Desert Warrior,’ which has an international all-star cast including ‘Captain America’ star Anthony Mackie and is directed by Rupert Wyatt (“Planet of the Singes”) It would be interesting to see when and if they can start luring Hollywood shoots. Sharukh Khan on the set of Dunki in Neom Speaking about his experience filming in the country and its developing film industry, Khan said he was inspired by the determination of the regional industry to grow and grow. “Anytime you have a country that starts filming, and they’re not used to making movies, you have some start-up issues, so I went back to the ministry, and we talked to them once on the phone, and they were so nice,” Khan says. “I think the best part is that they want to do it. When you’re trying to make movies, I think half the battle is won if you just want to do it. Khan went on to praise Saudi Arabia’s “beautiful” landscapes and “hospitable people”, noting the country’s “great cultural affinity” with India and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s passion for Bollywood films. Read more: KSA Unveils NEOM’s New Luxury Island, Sindalah, Set to Open in 2024 Beginning of the construction of the largest telescope in the world: Square Kilometer Array (SKA) UK weather update: Heavy snow and ice hit Scotland and South West England Sultan of Oman arrives in NEOM, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia to spend $1 trillion on future megacity The Line

