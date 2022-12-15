Stuart Margolin, Emmy-winning actor in ‘The Rockford Files,’ dies at 82





Stuart Margolin, an Emmy-winning actor from “The Rockford Files,” has died. He was 82 years old. His stepdaughter Michelle Martin told USA TODAY on Wednesday that the actor died Monday, a decade after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. “It just got to a point where it was too hard to fight (the cancer),” she said. Martini recalled the impact Margolin had on his family. The actor married his mother Patricia Margolin in 1982, becoming his stepfather and that of his brothers Max and Christopher. “He was one of the most generous people I’ve ever met,” Martini said. husband to my mother.” Patricia recalled her “lifetime romance” with Margolin to USA TODAY, which began when they were teenagers and met in juvenile court. Margolin was tried for running away from home and trying to live on his own when he was 14. Patricia, also a teenager at the time, was assigned to try the case due to a criminal justice reform initiative that sought to have minors with less serious cases assessed by their peers. “I was a juvenile judge, and I found him guilty and sent him back to the Dallas Police Department,” said Patricia, who also pursued a career in law enforcement. “That’s how we met.” Shortly after their courtroom date, Patricia and Margolin met again at a ball “and that’s how the romance began,” she said. Although each married other people, they divorced around the same time and rekindled their relationship. They recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. “He’s been the love of my life my whole life,” Patricia said. Margolin’s career has spanned nearly six decades, with his first acting credit in 1961’s “The Gertrude Berg Show” and his most recent credit as a voice actor in the 2022 short “Home.” by IMDb. Boss of Stephen ‘tWitch’, dancer and DJ of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, dies at 40 One of his most notable acting appearances began in 1974 when he starred in NBC’s “The Rockford Files.” In the crime drama, Margolin starred alongside actor James Garner as the spoilsport friend of Garner’s Jim Rockford, named Evelyn “Angel” Martin. Margolin’s role as Evelyn landed himEmmy Awards in 1979 and 1980 for Best Supporting Actor. He also earned an Emmy Award nomination in 1987 for Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program for “The Tracey Ullman Show.” “The Rockford Files” series ended in 1980, but the story continued in several TV movies that aired in the 1990s. In addition to his acting career, Margolin was also a screenwriter, producer and director. He directed several television episodes, including the shows “Touched by an Angel”, “Magnum, PI”, and “Quantum Leap”. Kirstie Alley, star of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking’ dies at 71 of colon cancer

