Market Express at Hollywood Casino in Greektown launches walk-in technology in Detroit

Hollywood Casino in Greektown has announced the opening of a new take-out market that will be the first location in Detroit to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Located in the food hall of Monroe Market, the 400 square foot Market Express will allow customers to grab refreshments and snacks without having to wait in a line.

To shop, customers can register at the Amazon One device kiosk outside the store, then wave their palm over the Amazon One device at the front door. Those who do not wish to sign up for Amazon One can simply insert a credit card at the front door.

Once inside the store, customers shop as usual while Just Walk Out technology monitors what they pick up or put back on store shelves. When they exit the store, the credit card or Amazon One account they used at the door is charged for the items they took.

At Hollywood Casino in Greektown, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, so being able to provide this innovative, convenient and seamless retail experience for our customers is definitely a win, John Drake, the general manager of Hollywood Casino in Greektown said in a press release. We were thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this advanced technology to people in Detroit for the first time.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown is located in downtown Detroit and offers 100,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment. Market Express is the latest addition to the casino scene and joins 313 Burger and Pizza as well as the recently opened Detroit Taco Company.

For more information, visit hollywoodgreektown.com.