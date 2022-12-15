Emmy-winning Rockford Files actor Stuart Margolin dies at 82

Stuart Margolin, a veteran television actor and director who won two Emmys for The Rockford Files, in which he played the weasel buddy and the comically dishonest film character of troubled detective James Garners, died Dec. 12 at a center hospice of Staunton, Va. He was 82 years old. The cause was complications from pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Patricia Margolin.

Mr. Margolin, a rock-faced actor who was often cast as authority figures, made his screen debut in 1961 and remained a television mainstay for six decades. He’s appeared in episodes of Gunsmoke and MASH as well as more recent series like The X-Files and 30 Rock, as a World War II veteran believed to be the potential biological father of network chief Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin ).

But he remained best known for playing Evelyn Angel Martin on NBC’s The Rockford Files, which ran from 1974 to 1980. Departing from crime drama conventions, the series starred Garner as Jim Rockford, a private detective exasperated by criminals. , money troubles, rogue cops and his devious friend Angel, with whom he once shared a cell in San Quentin.

Mr. Margolin radiated sleaze and personified underhand betrayal with winning charm, author George V. Higgins wrote in The Wall Street Journal. He was twice honored with the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, in 1979 and 1980, and later reprized the role in a series of TV movies, in addition to reuniting with Garner for the western show of short lived Bret Maverick.

Angel is a weasel, Garner wrote in a 2011 memoir, The Garner Files. He overtakes Rockford again and again. He’s still in trouble and Rockford still has to bail him out. I confess that I never understood why Rockford loves Angel so much, because he is rotten to the core. But there is something adorable about him. I don’t know what it is, but that’s all Stuarts does.

Mr. Margolin started acting at the age of 8, playing Puck in a local theater production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. But he didn’t have a great burning desire to be an actor, he recalls, and rather wanted to show off, to show off a tendency to do stupid things that led to him being kicked out of schools. public authorities in Texas and mounting a long list of traffic violations.

By his early twenties, he was channeling that energy into art, transitioning into acting, songwriting, and eventually screenwriting and directing. Mr. Margolin wrote the screenplay for the television movie The Ballad of Andy Crocker (1969), one of the first films to address the struggles of returning Vietnam veterans, and directed episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wonder Woman and Touched by an Angel, among many others. He received an Emmy Award nomination in 1987 for his work on The Tracey Ullman Show.

Naturally, he also directed a few episodes of The Rockford Files, having overcome skepticism from network execs who questioned his performance as Angel.

NBC didn’t want Stuart on the show, but I was crazy about him, Garner wrote in his memoir. The actors had first worked together on Nichols, a western that aired for one season, with Mr Margolin playing a deputy behind Garners’ motorcycle sheriff, essentially an early version of his Angel character. .

After Mr. Margolin appeared in the Rockford pilot, Garner continued, NBC said they didn’t like his performance, but we put him in a second episode anyway, and then a third. NBC still didn’t want him and they told us emphatically not to use him anymore. Then he got an Emmy Award nomination.

Do you think we can have it for next year? they said.

Mr. Margolin quickly signed a pretty good deal with the network, as Garner said, and appeared in nearly 40 episodes of the show.

The second of four children, Stuart Margolin was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 31, 1940. His mother was a homemaker and his father was a salesman. His wares ranged from air conditioners to Yellow Pages advertisements whose work led the family to move to Dallas and Scottsdale, Arizona, where Mr. Margolin graduated from high school.

After moving to California to study acting at the Pasadena Playhouse, he made his television debut on the sitcom Mrs. G. Goes to College. His older brother, Arnold, also branched out into television, working as an executive producer and writer on Love, American Style, an anthology comedy series that aired from 1969 to 1974. Mr. Margolin became a regular on the show and launched his directing career on the show. .

His other directing credits included The Glitter Dome (1984), an HBO crime drama starring Garner, Margot Kidder and John Lithgow, which Mr. Margolin also co-produced, performed in his spare time and wrote the soundtrack.

By then he had branched out into film, appearing alongside Charles Bronson in The Stone Killer (1973) and Death Wish (1974) and with James Caan in The Gambler (1974). He was also a factory foreman in Terrence Malicks’ twilight classic Days of Heaven (1978) and appeared in Blake Edwards comedies, including as Julie Andrewss’ secretary in SOB (1981) and a clumsy criminal in A Fine Mess (1986).

His marriage to Joyce Eliason, writer and producer, ended in divorce. In 1982 he married Patricia Dunne, decades after their met in a Texas courtroomwhere Mr Margolin was a defendant and Dunne was a juvenile judge, participating in a reform initiative in which young people were judged by their peers.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three stepchildren: Max Martini, an actor; Christopher Martini, director; and Michelle Martini, costume designer; as well as two brothers, a sister and four grandsons. His stepsons were both involved in the 2020 film What the Night Can Do, which Mr Margolin wrote and starred in.

In a phone interview, his wife said Mr Margolin had worked on a musical, Candy Barr, based on the life of a notorious stripper and burlesque dancer he had interviewed decades earlier. The actor and dancer apparently hit it off: Mr Margolin told the Toronto Star in 1989 that he and Barr once got so drunk in Los Angeles that he tried to check into the hospital at 4 a.m., hours before he was supposed to show up for The Rockford Files set to play Angel.

Luckily, the trickster role was far from his most demanding role, even if it was one of his most enjoyable.