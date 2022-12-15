Disney World Announces Spring 2023 Opening of New Hollywood Studios Restaurant





Disney World just announced a spring 2023 opening for a the brand new restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios amusement park. It’s been almost three years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and around the world, but missed deadlines, gaps and other failures (not to mention the increased costs associated with purchasing products from groceries) continue to be charged. the virus that claimed the life of nearly 1.1 million Americans. And it looks like Disney World isn’t immune to such shortcomings, as well as giving COVID credit for some of them. In 2019, a a brand new restaurant has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For the first time since the toy-themed section of Walt Disney World Resort’s third park opened, plans for a table-service restaurant have been unveiled. Since the brightly colored section of the theme park opened in 2018, only the Woody’s lunch box was available for hungry guests, and now the Woody’s Rodeo Roundup BBQ would be a second choice. Recently, Hollywood Studios’ new restaurant, based ontoy storyandWoody’s Roundupfeatured in the second installment of the film franchise, was on the The list of things promised by Disney World would come to fruition by 2022. All-new Round-Up Rodeo barbecue restaurant looks like an amazing take on PIXAR, according to the Disney Parks Blog toy storyfilm franchise: Using his imagination, Woodys Roundup toys and other toys, Andy built a rodeo restaurant for all his buddies. We’re thrilled for guests to step into the dining room and discover how much fun Andy had creating a fun place for the honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort food served family-style, complete with platters of house-smoked meats, a side dish, and a few miniature sweet surprises along the way. In this wild western setting, you can find a crayon-supported steam train, an eerily impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story films. To fill the bleachers of his rodeo arena, Andy decorated the cardboard box with hand-drawn spectators! The dining room also features the stars of the rodeo: Jessie, Trixie and Bo Peep with her leaping sheep Billy, Goat and Gruff! Today, Disney Parks announced that the new Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will not open in 2022 as previously promised, but in the spring of 2023, much to the dismay of diehards. toy storyfans of the entire Disneyverse. NEW: Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/iGI9o7InwX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 14, 2022 The RoundUp Rodeo BBQ Restaurant promises to be a “one of a kind” dining experience available only at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios amusement park.

