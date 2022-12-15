Entertainment
9 times netizens shamed Bollywood for bad remixes and copied songs in 2022
It is heartbreaking to see how Bollywood, which gave us truly touching songs, now indulges in endless remixes or copies. No one can deny that Bollywood has left its fans disappointed when it comes to music this year. With countless bad remixes or copycats, many netizens have taken to social media to share how Bollywood has become a master copycat and has no originality left.
Here are 9 songs the internet declared bad copies or remixes of 2022:
1. Besharam Rank of Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Pathaans most awaited song Besharam Rang was released recently. While the song received mixed reviews, it fell into further controversy. Many people called the song Pathaan on social media and accused her of copying the French song – Makeba.
For the uninitiated, Makeba was a 2016 hit produced by French beatmaker Yodelice. You may have also heard it in the popular Levis ad. You can watch the song here:
Many shared their disappointment after discovering that this song had so many similarities with Makeba! The makers have yet to share their comments on the controversy.
2. Kyaa Baat Hai 2.0 by Govinda Naam Mera
The release of Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0, a remix of Harrdy Sandhu’s popular song, Kyaa Baat Haii, received a lot of criticism. The new song from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Meras features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.
While criticizing the remix, one netizen wrote: Abe kuch to Naya krlo..sb kch copy paste krne m lge ho.sirf hero heroine ki shakale hi alag hai, someone said, Movies copy kartey ho kam se kam gaane toh mat copy karo. Bollywood ke paas ab naya kuch nahin bachchawrote another user.
3. Aap Jaisa Koi from an action hero
Some time ago, when the makers of Bollywood film Action Hero released their latest song Aap Jaisa Koi, the internet buzzed. The song is a remix of the old classic song Aap Jaisa Koi sung by Nazia Hassan for Zeenat star Aman Qurbani. Many have taken to social media to demand that Bollywood stop ruining old classics.
4. Dupatta Tera Satrang Da by JugJugg Jeeyo
Duppata is a recreated version of the Punjabi hit song, Dupatta Tera Satrang Da, sung by Surjit Bindrakhia. The new song was sung, composed and written by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing. But many felt it was a bad remix of a 90s song and asked Old is Gold. The creators also faced a lot of criticism for their other remix song from the same movie, namely Nacch Punjaban.
5. Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero
Another song from An Action Hero, Jehda Nasha is another remix. The recreated version of Amar Jalal and IP Singhs Jehda Nasha was criticized by many. Like many other remix songs, this song also received a lot of criticism. The remix featured Ayushmann Khurana and Norah Fatehi.
6. Galliyan returns from the return of Ek Villain
Another song that got ruined in the name of the remix is Galliyan’s Return of Ek Villain Returns. Many netizens took to social media to say it was a bad copy. Many, who liked the original song, shared how Bollywood should stop damaging the original songs with unnecessary remixes.
Movie ruin karke inka man nai bhara joh gaana bhi bad kardiya
Ruined one more song in the name of remix/returns
Ek villian and teri galliyan are not the same anymore
Ruined whole essence, innocence and magic #Equillian #GalliyanReturns
Romi (TejRan-4-EvEr) (@Romibaidya5) July 4, 2022
7. Maine Payal Hai Chankayi Remix
Neha Kakkar has been brutally trolled for his new song, which is a disappointing remake of Falguni Pathaks’ iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chankayi. A lot of people were completely disappointed with the remake. They took to social media to share their disgust.
My heart can’t take this Neha Kakkar, you should be ashamed to do the og Maine Payal Hai Chankayi again you fucking ruined my childhood the audacity of yours.. like you’re left with a single bone of original work? please make yourself helpful @iAmNehaKakkar, wrote a fan on Twitter.
8. Coka 2.0 from Liger
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star Liger bombed miserably at the box office. Not only the film, but the songs also received a lot of criticism, especially Coka 2.0.
#liger music album is so bad it’s good.
absurd akadi pakdi
Aafat dumbest song
Now they wasted the coke
In such a crowded country, you can’t find people to give you new tunes and lyrics #VijayDeverakonda #KaranJohar #AnanyaPanday #coke
Prateek Jain (@prateek70) August 12, 2022
9. Kudi Meri
Netizens gave a big thumbs up to Satyas Sapnon Mein Milti Hai’s remix now titled Kudi Meri featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali with a special appearance by Bhiku Mhatre Manoj Bajpayee himself.
People shared how Bollywood lost its creativity. From remakes to remixes, Bollywood no longer has any originality. It’s quite heartbreaking how Bollywood, which gave us so many melodious songs, started producing so many remixes. Dear Bollywood, what happened to you? Where is your creativity?
