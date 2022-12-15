El Compadre controversy: Drew Droege explains what happened

Drew Droege, a Los Angeles-based actor and comedian, dined at El Compadre Mexican restaurant in Echo Park on Monday night.

Last night I went on a really good date. With a really sad, disgusting, hateful moment in the middle, he wrote to his 24,000 Instagram followers the next morning.

At the end of his date, he alleges, a restaurant employee berated them both for a public display of affection, not because it was not allowed, but because they are homosexuals.

Last night at @ELCOMPADRE_DTLA Echo Park I was reprimanded by a mgr [manager] for kissing another man, Droege added in a Posting on Twitter tuesday. At 6:30 in the middle of our second drink. Says it’s a family restaurant and we don’t allow that behavior here. I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well.

His posts garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes on social platforms, with some calling for a boycott of El Compadre and others flooding restaurants’ Yelp pages with one-star reviews this week.

Last night at @ELCOMPADRE_DTLA Echo Park I was reprimanded by a manager for kissing another man. At 6:30 in the middle of our second drink. Says it’s a family restaurant and we don’t allow that behavior here. I will never come back. I encourage you all to find another location as well. — Drew Droege (@drewdroege) December 13, 2022

Droege and his date arrived at El Compadre in Echo Park, the family restaurant also operates locations in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles at 5:30 p.m. Monday, then enjoyed what Droege said was a delicious dinner with a great service. According to the actor, after they closed their tab and finished their second round of drinks, they hugged and kissed multiple times.

It was then that an employee who Droege described as an older man in restaurant uniform approached their table.

He basically said, you can’t do that here. And we were so confused, so I was just like, What? Droege told The Times in an interview Wednesday morning. [The employee] I said: This is a family restaurant, and I said: Do people complain about what they were doing? And he waved his hands in front of our faces and said, It doesn’t matter if you’re the President of the United States. You can’t do that here. We do not accept this behavior here.

Droege said he and his date were surprised and put down their drinks and left the restaurant without further engagement.

It was so shocking to us that in Los Angeles in 2022 this happened, but unfortunately it happened, he said. It was Droeges’ first visit to the local chains Echo Park location and the first time he encountered homophobia from a restaurant worker.

Nothing like that ever happened to me in Los Angeles, he says. I’ve had homophobic slurs thrown at me in different spaces outside of gay bars and all that, but never in a place of business.

The actor and comedian, a staple of the LA comedy scene with a long list of TV (Search Party, The Goldbergs) and film (The Extinction of Fireflies) credits noted there were other couples heterosexuals hugging and kissing as well. But none of them were approached like Droege and his date.

We weren’t frisky or anything, he said, adding that the employee didn’t outright say other guests had complained, which led Droege and his date to believe that the employee had been personally offended.

Reached by phone, a representative of El Compadre declined to comment on the restaurant.

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Instagram account of El Compadres posted a statement, which was deleted on Wednesday morning. The Instagram account has since disabled comments on its posts.

We have read all of your comments and concerns and are looking into what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location, read the post originally. As we work to learn more, we want to make it clear that we support the LGBTQ community and leave no room for intolerance, hatred, or unfair treatment of our beloved guests, regardless of race. , ethnic origin, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender. identity, gender expression, disability or status.

We were built on the core value of doing everything with love, and we will do what it takes to continue to warmly welcome all guests into a safe community. Please give us time to research what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action. We will let you know soon. We love you and thank you for your patience while we work to fix this.

El Compadre has three locations around Los Angeles, including a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, pictured. (Lucas Kwan Peterson/Los Angeles Times)

Droege said the now-deleted statement did not sound like an apology, and that representatives of El Compadre had not contacted him or his date, which Droege would welcome. He finds the lack of communication, let alone the suppression of the statement, overwhelming.

If I posted that I had a bad burrito, I’m sure they would text me and say, Dinners on us next time, no questions asked, Droege told The Times. But when it is, the fact that they stayed quiet and that I understand the legal stuff and everything they have to deal with, it says a lot. I have nothing to gain from this; my date doesn’t even want to go out publicly, because we weren’t in a relationship. We just had a few dates, we were figuring it out. I could lose this.

Beyond a statement of apology from El Compadre, Droege hopes the local chain will better train its employees to ensure customers don’t feel discriminated against.

Now that his posts have gone viral, he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he has received online.

Amid comments from high-profile supporters, vows to stop frequenting the old-school restaurant and bar, which opened its first location in 1975 in Hollywood and is well known for its flamboyant margarita.

I’m so sorry Drew, the Broadway actor and performer wrote Nick Adams in the comments section of Droeges’ Instagram post. I will never set foot there again.

MadTV star Mo Collins said she was furious about the incident, promising not to go again. That’s crossing a huge line, she says. I don’t care how good their margaritas are.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia made a similar wish and said he was calling the restaurant to complain.

Chloe Fineman an actor on saturday night live, called the assholes at the establishment and said she was so sorry.

Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer and Kate Micucci, one half of musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, also picked up Droeges.

Drew Droege starred as Rose Nylund in Golden Girlz Live at the Cavern Club Theater earlier this year. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Others defended El Compadre and shared their own more positive experiences as members of the LGBTQ community. Droege said he believed in and supported these commentators as well. All he hoped to do was share his own experience this week.

It made us feel less good and made us feel really judged, Droege said. All the fears that we have as gay people in public, I mean there’s a lot of really, really awful things that keep happening to us in this country, in this world every day, and it was so minor compared to something like this. It was just a reminder of, Oh, you might think you’re safe in LA, but you’re not.

Many online sites, including Droege, redirected potential customers to Villa in Silver Lake as a more LGBTQ-friendly alternative to classic Mexican cuisine. Droege himself has performed in drag at this restaurant basement, the Cavern Club Theater, including in recent productions such as Golden Girlz Live.

For the past two decades, Droege has performed stand-up and sketch comedy around Los Angeles and is a regular contributor to improv comedy groups such as Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. In 2010, he won an Outfest award for emerging talent .

Since then Droege has played supporting roles in a long list of TV shows including How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, Key and Peele and The Goldbergs and he was a voice actor for three characters on Bob’s Burgers . In HBO Max’s black comedy Research group Droege played Ashley, a charming, high-priced wedding planner.

Perhaps his most memorable performance came online in a web series of Chlo Sevigny prints, part of a sending of the independent actor par excellence that he created in the early 2000s.

True to his comedic roots, Droege has had the final say in his social media posts about his experience at El Compadre.

Also, after it happened to us, he wrote, we went out and made out in their parking lot.