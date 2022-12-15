Meet the First Nations students who scored an interview with actor Ryan Reynolds

While Ryan Reynolds might not impress Shania Twainhe certainly impressed Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School students on Wednesday when they interviewed him.

The high-profile interview stems from a collaboration between the school’s media class and CBC Thunder Bay, where CBC reporters come to the school once a week. Students learn the inner workings of the media industry and create their own story ideas.

Student leader Derek Monias of Sandy Lake First Nation led the interview, speaking with Reynolds for more than 30 minutes on Zoom.

“[I’m] amazed, emotional, amazed. So many different emotions. I’m so happy right now,” Moniassa said right after the interview ended.

“At first I was so nervous because we were meeting a big celebrity. But eventually…he felt like a friend,” Monias said. “It felt like it was just us in that moment.”

Reynolds, who tuned in from New York, told Monias he agreed to do the interview because, for him, it was a small effort, but for Monias, it could help his career.

“For me, it’s, what is it, 30 minutes of conversation with an upstart young journalist who I hope will one day be nice to me when you’re in the big leagues,” said Reynolds.

“You land an interview with me, now you go find someone else and you can say, ‘Well, Ryan did it.'”

WATCH | Watch the full interview with Monias and Reynolds:

“None of us really thought this was going to happen”

The school serves fly-in remote First Nations students from northwestern Ontario who travel to Thunder Bay to study each year.

Greg Chomut teaches the media class at Dennis Franklin Cromarty and said the idea of ​​having Reynolds as a potential interviewee snowballed when the team started thinking about who they wanted to interview.

DFC student leader Derek Monias of Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario walks through his script and questions ahead of his interview with Ryan Reynolds. (Joaquin Powassin/CBC)

“And it came to Ryan Reynolds. None of us really thought it was going to happen, but Derek really wanted to make the move to Ryan Reynolds, and we were cheering him on. [students] go a little crazy with it. And we tweeted and he responded right away.”

With a response from Reynolds, the media club immediately began working through the questions, figuring out the logistics of the interview, and making sure everyone had a role when the time came.

“There was a role for everyone, young and old. The quieter, more timid students helped the seniors, greeted people at the door and held up signs for Derek. And some of the more confident and outspoken had roles that fit that. So it was a really cool experience,” Chomut said.

Jolene Banning is a journalist from Fort William First Nation and an instructor for the club, alongside Mary-Jean Cormier of CBC Thunder Bay.

Banning said she was more than happy for the students and all they accomplished during the media club, especially reaching the goal and achieving it.

“There were several times during the interview where I really thought I was going to cry because I was so proud of everything Derek had accomplished and the way he handled the interview. C is just, it made me feel so proud,” Banning said.

Each has its place

With the media club, it’s important that all students know that the roles are different and that everyone has their place, whether they’re shy or more outspoken, Banning said.

Banning said she got involved in helping the media club because she wanted students to know they have a voice and show them how they can use it for stories, and how those skills can help them in the world.

“The other big part for me was just letting these students know that we really believe in them, that we really support their dreams, and that we really want them to succeed and be cheerleaders for them throughout. way,” Banning said.

Derek Monias, student council leader at Dennis Franklin Cromarty School in Thunder Bay, Ontario, interviews Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in front of a live audience. Students prepared for the interview for weeks, crafting questions for him. (Joaquin Powassin/CBC)

Monias and Reynolds spoke on a range of topics from dead PoolReynolds’ contribution to First Nations communities across Canada and Shania Twain’s name in her famous song That doesn’t impress me much during a performance in December.

Monias also asked Reynolds if he would be interested in coming to Wake the Giant, the annual student music festival in Thunder Bay each September. Much to the delight of the student audience, he said it was something he would love to do if he could.

Once the interview was over, Monias and the team congratulated each other and Monias said he was impressed that Reynolds was interested in the questions and that he liked Reynolds learning about First Nations culture.

“It seemed like he only took time out of his day, his busy schedule, just to talk to us. And we all crafted questions,” Monias said, “And I noticed that a lot of my original questions were in there. And I’m so glad we liked them. And I’m so glad we had a great, beautiful, great class to help us out.