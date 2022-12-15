New Cabaret production stars Miami actor who found fame on network TV but never forgot his Miami roots Miami Community News





It only takes a moment for a child to attend a magical theatrical or cinematic performance and realize that his calling is to play. That’s exactly what happened to Miguel Luciano two decades ago, growing up in suburban Miami in the 1990s. I remember hearing my mom laugh out loud watching John Ritters’ performance on the classic “Threes Company” TV series. That’s when I knew what I wanted most was to bring joy into people’s lives and make them laugh. Exceeding all expectations and defying geographic distance from the nation’s performance capitals, New York and Los Angeles, this proud Latino actor has made his mark in the theater world while never forgetting his roots in Miami. Younger audiences may remember him for his starring role in the Nickelodeon series, Talia in the Kitchen, which was filmed in Doral and is still airing worldwide. His resume also includes film/TV credits and national and international commercials alongside superstars like LeBron James and for beloved South Florida companies like Pollo Tropical. Based in Miami, Miguel is a full-time actor, teacher, and director proving that the city of Miami is now a major player in the creative arts. A teacher and director for 15 years, Miguel’s theater students have appeared on Broadway, television and film. He works with and mentors young actors in local children’s theater, teaches masterclasses at various magnet schools, and volunteers with the South Miami K8 Center’s theater magnet program. The beauty of young actors is their curiosity and passion for the craft. I attribute my longevity in this profession to my work with them, teaching them to interpret and convey emotion. Their energy is the fuel that keeps me going. Miami audiences will have the opportunity to see Miguel return to the stage in the classic and timely musical, Cabaret, which will take place at the Manuel Artime Theater starting January 6.e-January 15e. Set in a seedy nightclub at the start of World War II, Cabaret shows how the provocative and emerging culture of sexuality and personal freedom collides with the impending destruction that is about to transform Europe. Miguel credits the incredible team that makes this production possible: “Under the shrewd direction of Benjamin Leon IV, the radiant choreography of Ana Montoya, and the strong musical direction of Ryan Crout, the cast and I explore this classic piece in a new way. It’s a daunting task to tell this powerful story, but we’re confident our interpretation will honor its legacy. With anti-Semitic attacks on the rise and new exploration of this generation’s sexuality and identity, Cabaret proves that everything old is new again. Cabaret, produced by Loxen Productions, runs from January 6 to 15 at the Manuel Artime Theater. Link to buy tickets: https://www.loxenproductions.com/ Connect with your customers and grow your business Click here

