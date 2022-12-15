Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023





Mushroom Kingdom, here we come– oh, ahem, sorry, we’re quoting the wrong Super Mario adaptation set for next year. And unlike that animated film, this theme park iteration will sound much more herself and much less Chris Pratty. Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World will debut on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Mario-themed land will bring the dynamic Mushroom Kingdom theme to the park’s lower lot with a new restaurant, retail store, and ride, dubbed “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.” The first iteration of Super Nintendo World opened in Japan in 2021, and based on the rendering of this latest video, the Hollywood version mostly resembles its Osaka creator. The LA edition doesn’t have a Yoshi-themed ride, and the layout seems to be set largely on a single level instead of Japan’s tiered approach. But otherwise, all the landmarks are there: you’ll enter a warp pit that spits you back into Peach’s Castle and gaze at colorful cliffs dotted with coins, Thwomps and Piranha plants. Bowser’s Castle, home to the Mario Kart ride, is at the back, and you’ll enter via Mount Beanpole, the pole-topped peak.

Universal has been teasing the field since 2016, but with this latest announcement, we finally know exactly what to expect inside. Toadstool Cafe sees an adorably animated toad chef welcoming diners to an Italian menu: Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. Meanwhile, the 1-UP Factory will be selling all manner of character-inspired hats and plushies (there’s currently a Super Nintendo World shop open at CityWalk if you want a sneak peek). You’ll also find character encounters with Mario, Luigi, and Peach, as well as interactive games scattered throughout the area: Can you knock? Blocks to collect coins (digital) and earn keys (also digital) from four activities to challenge Bowser Jr. to a boss battle, all aided by wearable Power-Up Wristbands, themed wristbands that you can buy that sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood app. . (A page on Universal’s site teases designs for Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Daisy and Yoshi, available nationwide as well as elsewhere in the park and at CityWalk.) As for the country’s iconic ride, Universal shared plenty of information about “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” earlier this year. The video game-inspired attraction will combine colorful Mario environments with digital screens and a bit of augmented reality magic. Each four-person stadium-style kart will be fitted with augmented reality goggles: it’s through these that you’ll see the chaotic part of the race unfold. As you careen and spin through the built scenes, you’ll grab a steering wheel and buttons that won’t control the physical vehicle but allow you to steer and fire shells from your AR racer. You and the other three passengers in your kart – all of you will represent Team Mario – will work together to collect enough coins to defeat Team Bowser.

If you’re just (chaining) nibbling the chunk to go, Universal Studios Hollywood already has tickets on sale Through 2023: Opening weekend will set you back $144 while prices drop to $114 on a limited number of days the following month.

