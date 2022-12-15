The holidays have arrived in Hollywood with the opening of Winter Wonderland | Local News





Santa Claus and his elves have landed in Hollywood and they invite children and their parents to join them and enjoy the Christmas spirit at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland HOLLYWOOD, Calif. December 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Actor Jason Dohring, best known for his role in Veronica Mars, joined Santa and his elves for the opening of L. Ron Hubbards Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Famous. Dohring cut the ribbon and was joined by human rights activist Alberto Godinez; media director, director and journalist Rolando Nichols; Jeff Zarrinnam, Board Member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of The Hollywood Sign; and Deputy Chief and Battalion Chief of the West Bureau Los Angeles Fire Department. Winter Wonderland has been welcoming generations of children every year since 1983. It was during this time that L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas tree to the Hollywood community. And this tradition has continued ever since. It’s a beautiful setting for families to come and have their picture taken with Santa, Zarrinnam said. It’s perfect to have that here on Hollywood Boulevard. In keeping with its iconic location at 6724 Hollywood Blvd., Winter Wonderland is designed like a Hollywood setting with a 60-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house, and a forest of evergreens. Come for the entertainment, free cocoa and cookies, and gift bags for the kids. And have pictures taken of the children or the whole family with Santa Claus and his elves. Angelenos and out-of-town visitors are invited to join in the fun until Dec. 25, Monday Thursday 59 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 p.m. And for even more Christmas cheer, watch the Holiday Concert on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 and streaming on Scientology.tvon mobile app and through the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. LEARN MORE: https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/ https://www.facebook.com/LRonHubbardWinterWonderland MULTIMEDIA: VIDEO: https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo PHOTO link for the media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1214-s2p-cosjason-300dpi.jpg CAPTION: Actor Jason Dohring cuts the ribbon for the annual Winter Wonderland on Hollywood Blvd. SOURCE OF INFORMATION: Church of Scientology International This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Church of Scientology International) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 87313 APDF-R8.7 2022 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA. To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-holidays-have-arrived-in-hollywood-with-the-opening-of-winter-wonderland/ Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP).

