The Upstate Beat: Documentary at Palace celebrates local music promoter Greg Bell
Local music promoter Greg Bell taught special education in Albany for over 30 years. At the same time, he ran a music promotion business in the Capital Region that started in 1992 with a show in Albany featuring the Sharks, Caroline MotherJudge and other local bands that promised free beer all night for the low price of $10.
It was supposed to be unique, and here we are 30 years later, says Bell.
For the first 18 years of Guthrie/Bell Productions, Bell taught full time and held gigs throughout the region, beginning with alternative rock bands but later focusing more on jam band music, the Americana, roots rock and sometimes weird stuff, says Bell.
At least once or twice a week I would be out until 3 a.m. and then get up first thing in the morning to teach the kids at school, says Bell, a self-described night person. . I have no idea how I did it. I just didn’t stop. It is when we sit down that we are tired.
Bell’s 30-year music promotion career takes center stage in Grapplin Greg: The Greg Bell Story, a documentary by Frankie Cavone, an Albany photographer and videographer who runs Mirth Films, a media outlet information and musical entertainment.
I met Frankie when he was a young man just out of college. He came to my concerts and took photos and videos of a music fan interested in bands. One day he came up to me and said, would you mind if I made a documentary about you?
The resulting feature film will screen at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Albany this Saturday, with an additional live performance from Eastbound Jesus, the popular Americana and bluegrass band from Greenwich that Bell manages. The film’s title comes from an Eastbound Jesus song, GrapplinGreg, which alludes to Bells’ scrappy nature and high school wrestling career on Long Island.
Filming for the documentary was mostly done through dozens of interviews with local music personalities like club owners Howard Glassman and Ted Etoll and band members like moe. and Ominous Seapods started before the COVID pandemic, but then closed for nearly two years before resuming.
For the film’s premiere on Saturday, Bell plans to watch the film cold, having seen most of it other than the many interviews he personally participated in. I want to see it the same way everyone else sees it on Saturday, he said. I want to see it play out like a movie.
The resulting film will focus on Bell’s influence on the Capital Region and the national music scene. He was one of the first to book the New York State jam rock band moe. setting them up on the ground floor of the old Valentines Music Hall in Albany, where they performed for three people. Now I reserve them at the Palace, and they’re selling out across the country and around the world, Bell says.
Bell also played a pivotal role in energizing third-wave jam bands in the 1990s, improvisational and genre-melting bands like Disco Biscuits, Conehead Buddha, moe. and others when the scene was just beginning.
And for 23 years, he’s hosted Bellstock, a music festival on family land in the Catskills. This is partly where Bell’s reputation as a grappler came into play. He once threatened a group of over-enthusiastic drum circle attendees that he would throw their drum into the hearth while they were still playing. at 4 a.m.
Bell wants to be sure to credit its music promotion partners over the years: Dale Metzger, Jeff Guthrie and most recently Kim Neaton, one of the documentary producers. And of course, his children and his wife Marilyn, a graphic designer who makes all her art of music promotion. They are the ones who have kept him in the business for so long with the excitement of new shows and new musical discoveries.
I retire from this business two or three times a week, says Bell. Then I get a call or an email, and the adrenaline kicks in.
