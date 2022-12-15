Q&A: Roger Deakins on the past and future of cinema

NEW YORK (AP) The first photo taken by Roger Deakins, in 1969 in Bournemouth, England, shows a man and woman enjoying a leisurely lunch on a bench outside a ladies’ room. A sign reads: Keep it to yourself.

Deakins has taken countless images since that first snap. He photographed Fargo, Kundun and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He filmed No Country for Old Men, The Man Who Wasnt There and Skyfall. He was nominated for 15 Oscars and won two. He is was ennobled .

But if he had the chance, he would take that first black-and-white shot in exactly the same way.

I would take the same photo now with the same situation, same frame, same lens, Deakins laughs. I don’t think my eye has changed much.

For decades, Deakins’ eye was one of the keenest in cinema. It’s not easy to pinpoint what makes a film’s cinematography work identifiably Deakins and yet it’s obvious. Something about how the images connect seamlessly. A sometimes ironic point of view. I try to find some humor, he said in a recent interview outside London.

The latest from Deakins is Sam Mendes Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman and Michael Ward as workers at a 1980s coastal cinema in the south of England. The film, now in theaters, takes Deakins back to the coastal setting he experienced growing up in the English county of Devon, which profoundly influenced him as a cinematographer and occasional still photographer. Deakins recently posted some of his first photos in the stunning collection Byways.

Deakins and his wife and collaborator, James Deakins, also maintain one of the most essential filmmaking podcasts. In every episode of The Deakins Team, they interview artisans, offering a behind-the-scenes window into cinema.

Deakins, a widely revered master of form, has built his own empire of light. On a recent fall day, the 73-year-old reflected on his life in image-making, his concern for the future of filmmaking and why Byways and the podcast shouldn’t be considered news. retrospective impulse.

When people come up to you and rush over your career and stuff, there are times like that where you go, I guess I’ve done a lot, Deakins says. But I don’t really think about it. You just go from project to project, year to year, and see how things go. This is how I live my life, really.

AP: Cinematography is a difficult art to define, sometimes compared to painting or described as a grammar. For you, cinema is…

Deakins: A visual interpretation of a story. To help the director in a visual interpretation of a story, really. Cinema is a collaborative process. Where does directing end and cinematography begin? Where does production design begin and end? Wardrobe, costume, acting. The lines change depending on the combination of characters involved. That’s what’s always been so interesting, really, about making movies. He can even change from project to project with the same people.

AP: Is the solitary nature of still photography part of its appeal to you?

Deakins: It’s true, frankly. I find working on films as a cinematographer really stressful. And it doesn’t get less stressful as I gain experience, which is really weird. I find more and more that just walking around with a camera is a great relaxation, really, because I don’t have great pressure but my own pressure, I guess.

AP: When you go on set, do you take a lot of photos?

Deakin. I went out the other day for about five hours wandering along the coast and took a picture. (Laughs) Which is OK. It’s good enough if you get shot. No, I don’t take a lot. I love the experience of looking around and walking. The camera is kind of an excuse to do that, in a way.

AP: There are images in Byways that aren’t that far removed from some of the coastal scenes in Empire of Light.

Deakins: Well, yes. I grew up in Torquay and we have a home in Devon. I’ve lived on the coast all my life. We mostly live in LA, but in Santa Monica we were only a few blocks from the beach. I don’t think I could live far from the ocean. I find it difficult to shoot in New Mexico or something like that for four months. Where is the sea? I like that sense of the afterlife, I guess.

AP: Is it true that you studied meteorology?

Deakins: I did, yeah, when I was a kid. When I went to fine arts school, the first year, you had to do another discipline in addition to art. I took courses in meteorology. The meteorology came mainly because I spent a lot of time fishing as a kid. In fact, I was fishing today in my boat. Of course, a lot depends on the weather. Everything is connected.

AP: You must have spent many hours on film productions waiting for the weather to change. Do you have any common sense for this?

Deakins: Yeah, I’m doing pretty well. Especially here in Dedham because I’ve lived here most of my life. Nowadays, all you have to do is log on to the Met Office Surface Pressure Charts . If you can read them, you know what’s coming. It’s a bit unbelievable. I never had one when I was a teenager fishing. We had to determine if the seaweed was wet or dry. My grandmother used to hang seaweed in the back of the house. When it was wet, it was going to rain.

AP: Directors often have to turn to you to ask when the sun is rising.

Deakins: Yeah, that’s one of the big pressures on set, especially when you’re shooting a lot of locations. Like in 1917, it was a huge pressure because we didn’t want to film anything in the sun. Sam was telling me, it’s not your responsibility, Rogue. You can’t control the weather. I said, but, yeah, everyone’s looking at me.

AP: You said that you would have liked to be able to make a film with John Huston (The Maltese Falcon, Key Largo). Is there a style of cinema that no longer exists that you would have liked to be part of?

Deakins: I see movies moving in a direction where everything has to be so naturalistic and softly lit. I loved black cinema and black and white cinema, especially people like James Wong Howe Where Ossie Morris , their use of light. I think it’s changed a bit. There is no such stylization and I think there is a place for it. Of course, there is a place for total naturalism. And I should talk because I do a lot of naturalism. But I think that we are losing all this panoply of ways of creating a world through cinema.

AP: Empire of Light seems to be participating in a dialogue about films changing their place in culture. Have you ever feared for the future of the medium?

Deakins: I’ve had it for a while. My heroes in my early days, when I was a teenager and first turned to film, were Jean Pierre Melville and (Andre) Tarkovsky and Peter Watkins . These are people who told stories in different ways. These were not linear narratives. It wasn’t a series of talking heads. Especially with Tarkovsky, there is a structure in his films which is a kind of visual poetry. But it’s more than poetry because its visuals and sounds and a whole bunch of stuff. I can’t talk about it, but it leaves me emotionally drained watching Stalker. You can’t put your finger on it, and that, to me, is real movie. (Michelangelo) Antonioni could do it and (Luchino) Visconti did it. I don’t see much now. I see a lot of talking heads and linear storytelling, and frankly, that annoys me a lot.

AP: Have you been thinking like that for a while?

Deakins: I was very lucky. Some of the movies I did like The Assassination of Jesse James with Andrew Dominik or Kundun with Martin Scorsese. There’s something about these movies that’s more than just a story. They are trying to do something pure cinema. I don’t see that so much. The movies that are being shot, some of them are awesome. But I don’t see this range.

AP: Why do you think this change happened?

Deakins: I don’t know. There is also the genre of action movies. It becomes a very narrow view. I do not know. Maybe because it’s easy. This guaranteed that they were going to make money with these kinds of films. But I don’t see producers and studios taking risks so much now. For me, the best year in cinema was 1969. You had Army of Shadows. You had The Wild Bunch. You had Z. I mean, that was an incredible number of movies that year, and you think the equivalent hasn’t happened since. And they were all so different. One of (Sergio) Leones’ films was also released that year. The difference in stylistic approach in the same genre, you do not see now. For Leone, cinema is like an opera or something like that. It shouldn’t work but it does. It’s so over the top, it’s absolutely brilliant. I watch The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or Once Upon a Time in the West quite regularly, they are so moving.

AP: Your father had a construction company. What did he think of you pursuing acting?

Deakins: For a long time he thought I would eventually go back to the business and take it over from him. It wasn’t until many years later that he came to Los Angeles for once. It happened to be Kundun’s premiere. It was then that he said: Now I really understand why you are doing this.

