Vivek Oberoi says powerful people in Bollywood sabotaged his career: ‘I sat at home delivering hits, no one came to see me with movies’

It’s been 20 years from Vivek Oberoi delivered a breakthrough performance as a gangster in Company and followed it up with the romantic Saathiya. One would expect him to be set for a stellar career on the back of those two successes, but Vivek’s career has had more ups and downs than your traditional masala. The actor’s award-winning performances were followed by phases where he had no work, he braved rejections on several occasions and made a comeback.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vivek opens with his journey which he says was built purely on “meritocracy”, and how there was a time when he didn’t have a job even after “performing as an actor and at the box office”.

Last seen at Dharavi Bank, Vivek Oberoi says it all comes down to every role he is offered should have an essence, without which he simply wouldn’t take it on. On staying away from frivolous projects, he says, “I tried not to, it’s not that I didn’t. I have done this in my past and felt very disappointed in myself. I didn’t like it because I was doing it on outside advice, I wasn’t listening to my heart. I don’t make movies for money, I work for money, money is just the by-product of art. For me, it’s Before Saraswati we use Lakshmi. In cinema, I come from this culture. Everything I do, I try to do consciously. After the success of Inside Edge, which gave me a new platform, I was offered a show or a movie every month, every week. A kind of set-up had started to build and I didn’t want to get into the spirit of the set-up. I’ve waited, from 2017 to 2022, in five to six years, I’ve only done Inside Edge 1,2 and 3, Dharavi Bank and now Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police.

Vivek says his life has taught him not to get locked into a “set-up” mentality and instead think outside the box. “I was very particular and very careful. It doesn’t matter who the producer is or the size of the installation, if I don’t have a feeling, I say no. I think I have a commitment to my fans who have been there for me for 20 years through thick and thin. So my commitment is that if excellence, at least I try. If I try to do something new, I tell them clearly. If that doesn’t work, I apologize; and if it works, I say thank you. I’ve always been very transparent with the public,” says Vivek.

Vivek was an early adopter of OTT when Bollywood still despised the medium. The actor says it wasn’t foresight, but his “open-mindedness” that got him there.

He says: “I would say the open-mindedness and the lack of arrogance, I think. Sometimes we believe um Everyone knows that, we are right. It comes from a feeling of arrogance that you know everything, but you should be willing to try something new, you should be willing to say ok, I’ll try to reinvent myself, let me try and experience what it is. is and this is what drives you.”

Vivek also dabbled in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema long before other Bollywood actors understood the magnitude of the impact of South Indian cinema.

He says, “Even when I went to see Southern films, I went there with all due respect because for me, they are mainstays. For me, Mohanlal ettan is nothing less than Mr Bachchan. The respect I give Me Bachchan is the respect I give Lalettan or Mammooka (Mammootty). So, for me, it’s the same level. Ajith Kumar is as important as Shah Rukh Khan, I’m a fan of both. We had this stuff in Bollywood earlier like ‘South Wales, South Indian movies…’ now look at the turnaround. Everyone pursues and understands that the commitment, dedication, honesty they bring to their work pays off.

The actor then explains how his motivation to make films has changed over the years. He says: “My motivation to make films changed, I decided that I wanted to be honest with my profession and my fans. They are the ones who have supported me in a way that no friend in the industry, no production house and no manufacturer has supported me. They gave me the opportunity to shine and accept myself in different roles, through thick and thin, their love gave me a different sense of being, a different sense of purpose and allegiance, my loyalty is to my fans and no one else.”

The actor confesses that he also gets good work in mainstream Hindi cinema. “I get offers, people talk to me about different projects. But I’m not holding my breath. I had an amazing experience when I got a call from Rohit (Shetty), we have been friends for so many years, we discussed working together. Rohit has a heart of gold and makes it a point to attend the events I organize for poor children battling cancer. He’s not here because he has a movie coming out, he’s just there to support us,” Vivek shares.

Giving more details about Rohit Shetty’s director, Vivek said, “He asked me to read the script for Indian Police Force, which he took four years to write. He said the day he thought about writing it, he had me in mind for the character and I was his first choice so he wanted me to play him. I was so touched by it, it made me feel so valued. Every day of filming, the way he worked with me, the way he respected me, the way he gave me his best as a director, I really appreciated that. So for me now, it’s all about respect… if I have respect for the filmmaker, (otherwise) I’m not for sale.

Prior to Inside Edge, Vivek faced a tumultuous phase in Bollywood. He shared that his family saw him struggle as he fought the lobby that acted against him.

“They love me a lot, they’re proud of me, because they saw me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole group of powerful people trying to bring me down. That’s when I came out and gave a shootout at Lokhandwala, where I received lots of praise and won awards. People were like ‘oh my God, that’s amazing!’ and then for a year and a half I was sitting at home, no one was coming to see me with movies, it defies all logic. As an actor, I was delivering, the box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,” Vivek shares.

Did this treatment irritate him? “I’m not angry, there’s no anger. What time has stolen is a past river. But what I realized was that I wasn’t going to wait any longer. I wanted to do what makes me happy and work for my fans, impress them. And OTT, today, gave me this release from this useless trappings that have nothing to do with creativity, or talent, or meritocracy.

“Even when I’m a second-generation actor, I didn’t allow my dad to produce a movie for me. I fought on my own and came here on my own merits. I believe in meritocracy. Tomorrow if my child wants to be an actor, I’m not going to make a film for him, he will have to do it alone. If you have talent, you will land,” shares Vivek.

Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime

Vivek also thinks the lobby that tried to crush his talent is breaking apart. He says, “It’s breaking. Look what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, where so many other kids, so many talents are crushed because it was someone’s decision, for reasons other than work, to just destroy someone. There is so much power in the hands of some people, there is a divine complex that needs to go. We can’t have too much power in their hand where they can think they can make or break somebody, and make people not work in this industry anymore. People have told me that and they really believe it. It’s our fault as an industry that we gave them that kind of power. This pedestal should only be given to talent – new, old, upcoming, established, that’s what matters most.