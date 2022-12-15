Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi says powerful people in Bollywood sabotaged his career: ‘I sat at home delivering hits, no one came to see me with movies’
It’s been 20 years from Vivek Oberoi delivered a breakthrough performance as a gangster in Company and followed it up with the romantic Saathiya. One would expect him to be set for a stellar career on the back of those two successes, but Vivek’s career has had more ups and downs than your traditional masala. The actor’s award-winning performances were followed by phases where he had no work, he braved rejections on several occasions and made a comeback.
In this interview with indianexpress.com, Vivek opens with his journey which he says was built purely on “meritocracy”, and how there was a time when he didn’t have a job even after “performing as an actor and at the box office”.
Last seen at Dharavi Bank, Vivek Oberoi says it all comes down to every role he is offered should have an essence, without which he simply wouldn’t take it on. On staying away from frivolous projects, he says, “I tried not to, it’s not that I didn’t. I have done this in my past and felt very disappointed in myself. I didn’t like it because I was doing it on outside advice, I wasn’t listening to my heart. I don’t make movies for money, I work for money, money is just the by-product of art. For me, it’s Before Saraswati we use Lakshmi. In cinema, I come from this culture. Everything I do, I try to do consciously. After the success of Inside Edge, which gave me a new platform, I was offered a show or a movie every month, every week. A kind of set-up had started to build and I didn’t want to get into the spirit of the set-up. I’ve waited, from 2017 to 2022, in five to six years, I’ve only done Inside Edge 1,2 and 3, Dharavi Bank and now Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police.
Vivek says his life has taught him not to get locked into a “set-up” mentality and instead think outside the box. “I was very particular and very careful. It doesn’t matter who the producer is or the size of the installation, if I don’t have a feeling, I say no. I think I have a commitment to my fans who have been there for me for 20 years through thick and thin. So my commitment is that if excellence, at least I try. If I try to do something new, I tell them clearly. If that doesn’t work, I apologize; and if it works, I say thank you. I’ve always been very transparent with the public,” says Vivek.
Vivek was an early adopter of OTT when Bollywood still despised the medium. The actor says it wasn’t foresight, but his “open-mindedness” that got him there.
He says: “I would say the open-mindedness and the lack of arrogance, I think. Sometimes we believe um Everyone knows that, we are right. It comes from a feeling of arrogance that you know everything, but you should be willing to try something new, you should be willing to say ok, I’ll try to reinvent myself, let me try and experience what it is. is and this is what drives you.”
Vivek also dabbled in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema long before other Bollywood actors understood the magnitude of the impact of South Indian cinema.
He says, “Even when I went to see Southern films, I went there with all due respect because for me, they are mainstays. For me, Mohanlal ettan is nothing less than Mr Bachchan. The respect I give Me Bachchan is the respect I give Lalettan or Mammooka (Mammootty). So, for me, it’s the same level. Ajith Kumar is as important as Shah Rukh Khan, I’m a fan of both. We had this stuff in Bollywood earlier like ‘South Wales, South Indian movies…’ now look at the turnaround. Everyone pursues and understands that the commitment, dedication, honesty they bring to their work pays off.
The actor then explains how his motivation to make films has changed over the years. He says: “My motivation to make films changed, I decided that I wanted to be honest with my profession and my fans. They are the ones who have supported me in a way that no friend in the industry, no production house and no manufacturer has supported me. They gave me the opportunity to shine and accept myself in different roles, through thick and thin, their love gave me a different sense of being, a different sense of purpose and allegiance, my loyalty is to my fans and no one else.”
The actor confesses that he also gets good work in mainstream Hindi cinema. “I get offers, people talk to me about different projects. But I’m not holding my breath. I had an amazing experience when I got a call from Rohit (Shetty), we have been friends for so many years, we discussed working together. Rohit has a heart of gold and makes it a point to attend the events I organize for poor children battling cancer. He’s not here because he has a movie coming out, he’s just there to support us,” Vivek shares.
Giving more details about Rohit Shetty’s director, Vivek said, “He asked me to read the script for Indian Police Force, which he took four years to write. He said the day he thought about writing it, he had me in mind for the character and I was his first choice so he wanted me to play him. I was so touched by it, it made me feel so valued. Every day of filming, the way he worked with me, the way he respected me, the way he gave me his best as a director, I really appreciated that. So for me now, it’s all about respect… if I have respect for the filmmaker, (otherwise) I’m not for sale.
Prior to Inside Edge, Vivek faced a tumultuous phase in Bollywood. He shared that his family saw him struggle as he fought the lobby that acted against him.
“They love me a lot, they’re proud of me, because they saw me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole group of powerful people trying to bring me down. That’s when I came out and gave a shootout at Lokhandwala, where I received lots of praise and won awards. People were like ‘oh my God, that’s amazing!’ and then for a year and a half I was sitting at home, no one was coming to see me with movies, it defies all logic. As an actor, I was delivering, the box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,” Vivek shares.
Did this treatment irritate him? “I’m not angry, there’s no anger. What time has stolen is a past river. But what I realized was that I wasn’t going to wait any longer. I wanted to do what makes me happy and work for my fans, impress them. And OTT, today, gave me this release from this useless trappings that have nothing to do with creativity, or talent, or meritocracy.
“Even when I’m a second-generation actor, I didn’t allow my dad to produce a movie for me. I fought on my own and came here on my own merits. I believe in meritocracy. Tomorrow if my child wants to be an actor, I’m not going to make a film for him, he will have to do it alone. If you have talent, you will land,” shares Vivek.
Subscriber Stories
Vivek also thinks the lobby that tried to crush his talent is breaking apart. He says, “It’s breaking. Look what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, where so many other kids, so many talents are crushed because it was someone’s decision, for reasons other than work, to just destroy someone. There is so much power in the hands of some people, there is a divine complex that needs to go. We can’t have too much power in their hand where they can think they can make or break somebody, and make people not work in this industry anymore. People have told me that and they really believe it. It’s our fault as an industry that we gave them that kind of power. This pedestal should only be given to talent – new, old, upcoming, established, that’s what matters most.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vivek-oberoi-says-powerful-bollywood-people-sabotaged-his-career-got-no-films-after-delivering-hits-8324405/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]pport.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Vivek Oberoi says powerful people in Bollywood sabotaged his career: ‘I sat at home delivering hits, no one came to see me with movies’
- Sources: North Carolina’s A&T makes change on top of the Aggies football program
- China withdraws six diplomats from UK after consulate brawl
- Donald Trump shares ‘strange’ superhero video to warn of ‘major announcement’? | World | New
- Q&A: Roger Deakins on the past and future of cinema
- Software Recommendations – With the Chrome app being phased out, is there a way to use Google Keep on Ubuntu in 2022?
- US SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
- Imran Khan makes desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum – Pakistan
- What the protests against Xi Jinping could mean for China (VIDEO)
- Istanbul mayor, Erdogan’s rival, sentenced to prison term and political ban
- The Upstate Beat: Documentary at Palace celebrates local music promoter Greg Bell
- Gone Country Modes. How can a Texan stand out? – Texas Monthly