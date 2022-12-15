Musical review: In a sold-out show, Canadian Brass mixes virtuoso passages with humor (“Bach invented Bach sets”)

SARATOGA SPRINGS The sold-out crowd at Tuesday night’s Canadian Brass concert at the Spa Little Theater couldn’t have found a better way to get into the holiday spirit.

Glittering acting, holiday tunes, and the sweet humor that weaved its way throughout the show was second to none.

With the stage bathed in aquamarine light and decorated with five empty chairs and a few brass instruments, the crowd was buzzing happily. Suddenly, from the lower part of the room, the musicians came in playing the solemn Just a Closer Walk with Thee as they made their way to the stage. Once on stage and wearing their signature white sneakers, they faced the audience to perform Ding Dong Merrily on High. The crowd erupted in joy and loud applause. They knew they were going to have fun.

Canadian Brass has been around since the 1970s, performing all over the world and producing over a hundred recordings. And their style has always remained consistent: a mixture of works from the Renaissance to pop; a sweetly gentle humor; virtuoso technical skill; and a smooth, effortless show. The members have changed over the years, only tuba player Chuck Daellenbach is the original member. Now players include trombonist Achille Liarmakopoulos (11); French horn player Steve Nelsen (9 years old) and the last two, Brazilian trumpet player Fabio Brum and trumpet player Caleb Hudson. Despite being the new guys, they’ve adapted well because in addition to having to perform many pieces of memory, there’s also quite a bit of choreography and mic grabbing to provide some relevant one-liners.

Daellenbach told the crowd that the two tracks they just heard were their encore tracks because they had learned over the years never to risk not being able to play an encore. Next came works from the 17th century: Samuel Scheidts In Dulci Jubilo and Claudio Monteverdis Damigella Tutta Bella, which showed their rapid techniques and fluid ensemble work. Andrea Gabrielis O Sacrum convivium was a beautiful slow and sweet church melody.

The third movement of JS Bach’s Third Brandenburg Concerto was fiery, uptempo, showed tons of virtuoso passages and was very polished.

Daellenbach explained that Bach had sent the six Brandenburgs as an application for a job and showed how Bach had invented Bach-like sets in box sets that drew a happy groan from the crowd.

Then it was on Christmas tunes: White Christmas and Carol of the Bells. The Beatles Penny Lane spotlighted Hudson in the tunes of the famous piccolo trumpet solo. Hudson nailed it to thunderous applause. And to wrap up the first half, Dallenbach was given the spotlight in Tuba Tiger Rag. Besides being a cute tune, Daellenbach displayed musical athleticism by spinning his tuba while playing it. An incredible waterfall.

The second half included a charming The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, a theme and arrangement of melody variations from Beethoven’s short piano work Fuer Elise, and What Child is This with Hudson on flugelhorn. Chestnuts Roasting on a Fire featured Nelsen in a beautiful solo.

Daellenbach pointed out (irony in the cheek) that it was well known that if the piece had a beautiful melody, it belonged on the French horn. Thus, Nelsens solo.

Liarmakopoulos was featured in Thoughts of Love which showcased not only his silky tone but also his sensational and effortless technique. A short arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade had plenty of triple talk and quick work to do for the required epic finale.

But there was one more: Frosty the Snowman in an arrangement by Luther Henderson that had Daellenbach in full mode, including lying on the floor still playing the bassline.

The crowd loved it, jumped to a standing ovation and headed out to the lobby to meet the guys and get autographed CDs. They had also been encouraged to take snaps throughout the show to send to the quintet, which Daellenbach said they would ruthlessly market.

