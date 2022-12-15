Entertainment
Musical review: In a sold-out show, Canadian Brass mixes virtuoso passages with humor (“Bach invented Bach sets”)
SARATOGA SPRINGS The sold-out crowd at Tuesday night’s Canadian Brass concert at the Spa Little Theater couldn’t have found a better way to get into the holiday spirit.
Glittering acting, holiday tunes, and the sweet humor that weaved its way throughout the show was second to none.
With the stage bathed in aquamarine light and decorated with five empty chairs and a few brass instruments, the crowd was buzzing happily. Suddenly, from the lower part of the room, the musicians came in playing the solemn Just a Closer Walk with Thee as they made their way to the stage. Once on stage and wearing their signature white sneakers, they faced the audience to perform Ding Dong Merrily on High. The crowd erupted in joy and loud applause. They knew they were going to have fun.
Canadian Brass has been around since the 1970s, performing all over the world and producing over a hundred recordings. And their style has always remained consistent: a mixture of works from the Renaissance to pop; a sweetly gentle humor; virtuoso technical skill; and a smooth, effortless show. The members have changed over the years, only tuba player Chuck Daellenbach is the original member. Now players include trombonist Achille Liarmakopoulos (11); French horn player Steve Nelsen (9 years old) and the last two, Brazilian trumpet player Fabio Brum and trumpet player Caleb Hudson. Despite being the new guys, they’ve adapted well because in addition to having to perform many pieces of memory, there’s also quite a bit of choreography and mic grabbing to provide some relevant one-liners.
Daellenbach told the crowd that the two tracks they just heard were their encore tracks because they had learned over the years never to risk not being able to play an encore. Next came works from the 17th century: Samuel Scheidts In Dulci Jubilo and Claudio Monteverdis Damigella Tutta Bella, which showed their rapid techniques and fluid ensemble work. Andrea Gabrielis O Sacrum convivium was a beautiful slow and sweet church melody.
The third movement of JS Bach’s Third Brandenburg Concerto was fiery, uptempo, showed tons of virtuoso passages and was very polished.
Daellenbach explained that Bach had sent the six Brandenburgs as an application for a job and showed how Bach had invented Bach-like sets in box sets that drew a happy groan from the crowd.
Then it was on Christmas tunes: White Christmas and Carol of the Bells. The Beatles Penny Lane spotlighted Hudson in the tunes of the famous piccolo trumpet solo. Hudson nailed it to thunderous applause. And to wrap up the first half, Dallenbach was given the spotlight in Tuba Tiger Rag. Besides being a cute tune, Daellenbach displayed musical athleticism by spinning his tuba while playing it. An incredible waterfall.
The second half included a charming The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, a theme and arrangement of melody variations from Beethoven’s short piano work Fuer Elise, and What Child is This with Hudson on flugelhorn. Chestnuts Roasting on a Fire featured Nelsen in a beautiful solo.
Daellenbach pointed out (irony in the cheek) that it was well known that if the piece had a beautiful melody, it belonged on the French horn. Thus, Nelsens solo.
Liarmakopoulos was featured in Thoughts of Love which showcased not only his silky tone but also his sensational and effortless technique. A short arrangement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade had plenty of triple talk and quick work to do for the required epic finale.
But there was one more: Frosty the Snowman in an arrangement by Luther Henderson that had Daellenbach in full mode, including lying on the floor still playing the bassline.
The crowd loved it, jumped to a standing ovation and headed out to the lobby to meet the guys and get autographed CDs. They had also been encouraged to take snaps throughout the show to send to the quintet, which Daellenbach said they would ruthlessly market.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs
|
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/12/14/music-review-in-sold-out-show-canadian-brass-blends-virtuosic-passages-with-humor-bach-invented-bach-sets/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Musical review: In a sold-out show, Canadian Brass mixes virtuoso passages with humor (“Bach invented Bach sets”)
- Introducing SPACE by TELUS International
- Morocco’s World Cup victory has caused mixed feelings in Western Sahara
- Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Details: Everything You Need to Know
- How to flatten array structure into columns in Google BigQuery – Stack Overflow
- Vivek Oberoi says powerful people in Bollywood sabotaged his career: ‘I sat at home delivering hits, no one came to see me with movies’
- Sources: North Carolina’s A&T makes change on top of the Aggies football program
- China withdraws six diplomats from UK after consulate brawl
- Donald Trump shares ‘strange’ superhero video to warn of ‘major announcement’? | World | New
- Q&A: Roger Deakins on the past and future of cinema
- Software Recommendations – With the Chrome app being phased out, is there a way to use Google Keep on Ubuntu in 2022?
- US SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals