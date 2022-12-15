Baldur’s Gate 3 Confirms Minsc Voice Actor





Larian Studios reveals the voice behind the legendary ranger Minsc in the recent Baldur’s Gate 3 livestream, as Patch 9 for Early Access is now live.



The Game Awards saw the start of a new Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer that featured the return of fan-favorite Minsc, and Larian finally confirmed the voice behind the character. An iconic ranger who played a starring role in the first two Baldur’s Gate games, Minsc is adored by the fandom for his quest for endearingly simple heroism, as well as banter with his adorable hamster sidekick Boo. Although players have long speculated that Minsc would be the ranger companion of Baldur’s Gate 3Larian revealed that Jaheira will also join Minsc for one last adventure on the Sword Coast. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY The years following the events of Throne of Baal weren’t kind to Minsc, who spent a lot of time petrified in stone, losing much of the strength he had built up over the Bhaalspawn saga. When players seemingly encounter Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3, he comes out of a mimic chest to get revenge on the Cult of the Absolute who imprisoned him there. Ever since rumors of his return started to take shape, fans have wondered if Jim Cummings would reprise his role as Minsc. RELATED: Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Adds New Playable Race and Class In a surprising turn of events, it looks like Larian Studios has cast Matt Mercer from critical role fame in favor of Jim Cummings to voice the legendary ranger. Matt Mercer becoming the voice of Minsc was unveiled during a Baldur’s Gate 3 livestream today, in addition to a Twitter post on the official website Baldur’s Gate 3 Account. While this may be a disappointment to some, there is a very good explanation for why Larian Studios changed Minsc’s voice actor. First impressions of Matt Mercer in the role have been positive, as his Minsc voice sounds very reverent to Jim Cummings’ original spirited performance. The reason Larian may have passed on Cummings may have to do with the marital controversy he was embroiled in in 2019. Although Cummings was fully cleared of the allegations, it may have been enough for Larian to want to go to a different direction, such as the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 was in full swing and difficult choices had to be made. In addition to confirming Minsc’s voice actor on the livestream, Baldur’s Gate 3 released the final Early Access patch at the same time. Paladins head to the Sword Coast ahead of launch, and Baldur’s Gate 3 players will be able to make their protagonist non-binary with the addition of new character creation options. Although Minsc won’t be in Early Access, players should expect to encounter him in August when they finally make their way to the town of Baldur’s Gate. Baldur’s Gate 3 releases in August 2023 on PC. MORE:How Baldur’s Gate 3 Benefits From Jaheira’s Return

