Hollywood star and godfather of beatbox comes to Brinnon

Brinnon isn’t exactly the first place people go to look for Hollywood stars.

However, Michael Winslow, famous for “Police Academy” and “Spaceballs”, returns for the second time this year to perform at the Geoduck Restaurant & Lounge on Saturday December 17.

In the 1980s, when he first appeared on the big screen, Winslow was dubbed “the man with 10,000 sound effects”.

These days, however, he says it’s closer to the hundreds of thousands.

INTRODUCTION TO INTONATION

He has imitated the sounds of the world around him all his life. In a bit he performed for “America’s Got Talent”, he even references the resonance copy of the jets taking off near his family home on a military base when he was 6 months old.

“They were more mystified than anything,” Winslow said of her parents’ reaction to her gifts growing up.

Once he grew up, he hitchhiked to Los Angeles, determined to make it in Hollywood.

Which of course he did.

After the death of his wife, he left show business to raise his two young children on his own.

Now that they too have grown up, Winslow finds his place as a performer again.

He calls himself a voicetramentalist, a word all his own, capturing a skill all his own; hard earned in this lifetime of play and practice.

“Some of them are easy, some of them are harder now,” Winslow said of the sounds. “Some of them are from experience and some of them have a life of their own, really.”

Over the years, not only has his approach evolved, but also his understanding of art.

“I’m now beginning to understand that it’s a tool for communication, as well as entertainment, as well as comedy,” Winslow said, sharing a story of deaf viewers holding their hands up to speakers to feel the vibrations of his performance.

“I’m still trying to figure out how things work,” he added.

PLAYING WITH THE PITCH

This kind of curiosity is easy to see in the way he plays with his audience.

“Hopefully the shows we have coming up, I’m going to be able to break the rules in an organized way,” Winslow said. “And the public can make noise.”

Not only does he turn his sounds into comedic tunes, but into music as well – and his playfulness extends to these collaborations.

Over the past decade he has recorded and performed with a diverse group of the world’s finest musicians, including Victor Wooten, Run The Jewels and Jon Anderson of the band Yes.

“It’s still, really, music-oriented,” Winslow said of his life’s work. “I’ve worked with orchestras; I worked with groups, quartets.

In 1987, he even went on stage with Eddie Van Halen. Between Winslow’s vocalizations and Halen’s guitar licks, no one could quite tell the difference.

It’s not just beatbox. Winslow’s repertoire hits the high, the low, everything in between, and sometimes seemingly all at once.

“It’s a wall of sound, or an audio tapestry,” he said.

A CHANGE OF MUSIC

However, life on the road on tour is not easy, and at 64 that can wear it on a body.

“It’s time for me to relax,” Winslow said.

That’s how he ended up here.

Winslow’s manager owns property in the Hood Canal area and brought him in in August to perform two sold-out shows at the Geoduck.

Now Winslow has bought the land next to his manager’s so they can build a studio to start recording.

“I’m going to do a bit of everything,” Winslow said, listing various genres like world music, rock, hip hop, classical and opera.

“Eventually, I will release an album for each genre,” he added.

It will create many unique sounds for these, of course, but much more.

“I’ll do a bit of everything,” Winslow said.

While Winslow can sing and can mimic any horn with his vocalizations, he’s also a real musician.

“I played coronet for years,” Winslow said. “I’m trying to find a way to sneak in there and actually play.”

And what does he want to do now with all these skills?

“Give everyone a chance to pause for a moment, breathe for a second,” Winslow said.

In this new space, he gives people a chance to get out of the doldrums of everyday life.

“How about we turn it sideways, just for fun?” »

ADVENTUROUS VIBRATIONS

It also has a whole new world of sounds to explore in the natural abundance of the Olympic Peninsula.

“The first thing I kept thinking about was,

‘I need a boat and a microphone because

I want to ask these orcas a few questions,” Winslow joked.

“I want to know where the sushi is, and I know they know, and they’ll tell me if I make the right noise.”

Even when he touches on serious subjects, he finds a way to bring light.

For his upcoming show, he mentioned a tribute to Christine McVie, the recently deceased Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“We’re going to do something a little cheesy; we’re going to do a Fleetwood Mac & Cheese.

This sense of humor has always endeared him to audiences and he finds new ways to bring the weird.

“I miss Saturday morning cartoons. They took everything off, so I think I’m going to put some stuff back in,” he said, referring to his MichaelWinslowTV experiences on streaming site Twitch.

“I have a really weird sense of humor;

I can’t help it,” he added.

Winslow also expanded into video game sounds, which he would record in the studio.

“It’s time for us to have fun again,” he said.

Reserved tickets for the event can be purchased at the Geoduck for $20 or attendees can risk paying at the door the night of the show.