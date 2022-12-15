Top LA chef brings meatballs and pasta to the Hollywood Walk of Fame





One of Hollywood’s most recognizable spaces is getting a sassy new tenant, because none other than best boss alum Jackson Kalb is taking over the downstairs restaurant that belonged to Cleo on Vine. Hollywood’s jewelry box haunt has spent years as a hotspot for locals and foreigners alike, and now Kalb promises to launch an upscale casual Italian-American restaurant next year, named Jemma. Not to be confused with Jemma di Mare, Kalbs’ planned East Coast Italian seafood restaurant coming to Brentwood in 2023, Hollywoods Jemma will fall much more into the meaty, sauce-focused Italian-American genre. Yes, that means simple pastas as well as higher hydration, non-Roman pizzas, fried delights, and beverages. Of course good to have spaghetti and meatballs, laughs Kalb. I hope it’s not just it’s simple, sure, but that’s the idea. On the pizza front, Kalb says he’s currently playing around with unique flour combinations from Central Milling and is looking for something a little heavier than the thin crusts found on many other pies. Italians in the city. He admits he doesn’t even know what style to call it himself, only that it will be a deviation from everything he’s offered before, including his Ospi restaurant in Venice. Ospi focused specifically on southern Italian cuisine, Kalb says, and while some of the most popular dishes there, like spicy rigatoni and crispy provolone, are more like New Jersey-ready riffs than to authentic Italian food, he swears it was mostly by accident. I thought they would be on the menu for maybe a few weeks, and now they’re among our top sellers. Jemma will expand a bit more into this genre, offering a broader look at what’s possible when one of LA’s busiest chefs brings his own take on a proven genre, and straight onto the Walk of Fame. nothing less. The unique mix of tourists, locals and commuters in Hollywood and Vine means the food has to appeal to a wide range of diners at once, which is why Kalb plans to open Jemma seven days a week, from lunch to dinner, from the start. Hell has a lot of competition, both in terms of location and type of cuisine. Italian-American cuisine is perhaps the city’s most popular dollar-for-dollar dining option (as it is in many parts of America), with places ranging from Jon & Vinnys to Dan Tanas passing through Little Doms all serving reasonably similar dishes. The building where Jemma will sit has also recently opened an upstairs membership club, which includes a public rooftop restaurant named Lemon Grove run by Marcel Vigneron, another best boss alum. Look for Jemma to open at 1717 Vine Street in Hollywood by July or August 2023.

