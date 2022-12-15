Felix LA names 60 exhibitors for 2023 Art Fair – ARTnews.com





Founded five years ago by collector Dean Valentine and dealers Al and Mills Morán, Felix LA has earned a reputation as a more relaxed and intimate fair than Frieze LA, which happens at the same time. “The fair was always founded on the principle that there had to be an art fair that was really about the art, in a low pressure setting or a fun setting, to take away some of that mall feeling. major art fairs,” said Valentin ART news. “Our goal was never to be just another fair to have alongside Frieze. We wanted it to be an experience.” But when Frieze LA announced it would be moving to Santa Monica Airport for its 2023 edition, it was unclear if Felix would also be heading to the city’s Westside. It won’t, as Felix will once again return to the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. “I think the location is impossible to reach,” Valentine said. “Felix isn’t really Felix without the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. There’s a lot of that Southern California flavor here: the palm trees, the David Hockney pool, the 1920s ballroom.” To account for the fact that LA traffic may prevent people from visiting both on the same day, as has been the case in the past, Felix will open a day earlier for its 2023 edition. Bringing together 60 exhibitors – 46 galleries from return and 14 beginners – the fair will take place from February 15 to 19. (Frieze LA’s VIP preview day is Feb. 16 of this year.) Valentine said Felix has no plans to exceed their cap of 60 exhibitors, as they prefer the intimacy of the ladder of the fair and surroundings in Hollywood Roosevelt. Among those who will participate are several local outfits such as Charlie James Gallery, Anat Ebgi, Matthew Brown Gallery, Nicodim, Morán Morán, One Trick Pony and Wilding Cran. Other major exhibitors include Kasmin, Monique Meloche, Kavi Gupta, Adams and Ollman, Document, Galvak, Lomex, PPOW, Rachel Uffner and The Breeder. First-time galleries include Reyes | Finn in Detroit, Rele Gallery in Los Angeles and Lagos, and SPURS Gallery in Beijing. The full list of exhibitors follows below. 56 HenryNew York

Adams and OllmanPortland

anat ebgiAngels

by AndersonCopenhagen

BroadwayNew York

Charlie James GalleryAngels

Charles MoffettNew York

DOCUMENTChicago

Tara’s stockingsNew York

European GalleryNew York

Fabian Lang GalleryZürich

Fitzpatrick GalleryParis

Fridman Gallery, New York | Tag

Vacation GalleryShanghai

gavlak, Los Angeles | palm beach

Harkawik, New York | Los Angeles

Harper’s, New York | Los Angeles

Jack Hanley GalleryNew York

james fuentesNew York

Josh LilleyLondon

Kadel WillbornDusseldorf

cashmereNew York

Kavi GuptaChicago

Kings Leap Fine ArtsNew York

LINN LUHNDusseldorf

LomexNew York

Luce GalleryTorino

Lyles and kingNew York

M+BAngels

Magenta plainsNew York

Marfa’ projectsBeirut

MarineNew York

Martos GalleryNew York

Matthew Brown GalleryAngels

Michel BeneventoAngels

Monique Meloche GalleryChicago

moran-moran, Los Angeles | Mexico City

mother gas station, Dublin | London

Mrs.queens

Nicelle BeaucheneNew York

Nicodemus, Los Angeles | New York | Bucharest

A pony rideAngels

PPOWNew York

Rachel Uffner GalleryNew York

raster galleryWarsaw

Report3San Francisco

Rele Gallery, Los Angeles | some lakes

Art gallery in residenceInglewood

reyes | FinnishDetroit

Soft openingLondon

Sow and tailorAngels

SPURS Gallerybeijing

Sultan GalleryParis

Tanya LeightonAngels

THE BREEDERAthens

The ƒ/Ø project, Angels

land of the sunAngels

Volume GalleryChicago

White columnsNew York

wild spunkAngels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artnews.com/art-news/market/felix-la-art-fair-exhibitor-list-2023-1234650302/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos