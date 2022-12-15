Clint Eastwood reveals his favorite actor





By Jennifer Asencio | Even celebrities have favorite actors, and that includes superstars like Clint Eastwood. Famous for westerns like a handful of dollars and The good the bad and the ugly, one would expect the actor to name someone like John Wayne or Gary Cooper. It turns out, according to a interview with the Play Misty for me star, gangster film actor James Cagney reigned the roost. Actors should have their own favorite actors, as it shows that they are studying their craft and learning from their peers. However, it’s amazing to think of those actors who honed their craft as novices. In fact, when you google “cowboy actors” Clint Eastwood is only behind John Wayne. The 92-year-old actor and director admits that he and his favorite have two very different styles. James Cagney is known for the sharp, quick talk that was prevalent in films of the 1940s and 1950s, and starred mostly in organized crime and gangster films. Clint Eastwood, meanwhile, is known for playing the Man With No Name, also a man of few words. Actors currently have a comparable number of roles, with James Cagney having starred in 70 films and Clint Eastwood in 72. However, the former cowboy actor also has a prolific directing and producing resume, including Oscar-winning films. Million dollar baby and the Unforgiven. However, it’s no race, as James Cagney is easily as revered as Clint Eastwood, albeit for different reasons. Among James Cagney’s credits are white heat, Angels with dirty facesand A lion is in the streets. In 1957 he starred as Lon Chaney in the biopic The man with a thousand faces, which told the tragic story of the silent film star and his off-screen struggles. After taking a step back from Billy Wilder’s frenzied 1961 film One two threehe made his last two appearances in 1981 Ragtime and the 1984 TV movie Terrible Joe Moran. Clint Eastwood as the Man with No Name Meanwhile, while his favorite actor was playing Lon Chaney, Clint Eastwood was getting his start in numerous TV credits and uncredited movie roles. Sergio Leone from 1964 Jojimbo remake, a handful of dollars, propelled him to stardom. He soon found fame in the cowboy genre, starring in the television show Rawhide while filming the two famous sequels to The Man with No Name. It wasn’t long before Clint Eastwood was focused on being behind the camera. His first directing credit was the 1971 thriller Play Misty for me, about a radio jockey with a music-loving stalker. He has since added his expertise to the helm Outlaw Josey Wales, Pale Rider, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Eviland Greater Torino among the 45 films he has participated in the making. While the careers of James Cagney and Clint Eastwood have had significant differences, they are both very famous and beloved by their fans. Knowing that the cowboy actor looked up to his gangster film contemporary gives us a glimpse into a prolific career in front of and behind the camera.

