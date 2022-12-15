Hollywood stars react to Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ royal docuseries: Piers Morgan, Megyn Kelly, Maren Morris, Bethenny Frankel, Howard Stern, Kathy Griffin and more | Gallery

By Marisa Laudadio

On December 8, 2022, Netflix launched the first three episodes of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, in which Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan recount their love story and their reasons for leaving as senior members of the family. British royal family. The second set of episodes begins on December 15. Find out what Hollywood stars and other celebrities had to say about the controversial and record-breaking Royal Family show "King Charles must strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the royal family…and must do so quickly before they destroy the monarchy." television host Piers Morgan

"This deep hatred and annoyance towards Meghan Markle in particular, coming mostly from women, I have to say is unfathomable to me, because people say, 'A woman should never take a man away from her family. is all.' Uh, have you seen this family? [Can] we go back to the abdication of King Edward who left the family because they would not allow him to marry the woman he loved because she was divorced he left the family. When they didn't allow Princess Margaret to marry Peter Townsend, she didn't leave the family, but I wish she had. I mean, aside from Diana, Princess Margaret's story is one of the saddest." country music singer Maren Morris on TikTok

On her SiriusXM podcast 'The Megyn Kelly Show', former Fox News and 'Today' star Megyn Kelly called the Sussex docuseries a 'boring, uninspired and endless waste of time' and said Prince Harry had need "a real psychotherapist" and "not a whiny, boring woke woman." According to New York Post, Megyn further called the Netflix show a "farce" and described it not as a "say it all" but rather a "say what you think makes you look good". She also lamented that "this couple still complains" even though they have "two beautiful, perfectly healthy children and almost $200 million in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to 'finally tell their story.'"

Radio host Howard Stern said that after watching the first three episodes, "I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife [Beth Ostrosky Stern] wants to watch it. You know, we have shows that we watch. But they come off as such whiny b******s. I have to tell you man, I don't understand. I understand that Prince Harry is angry at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like shit. I feel bad for Prince Harry who lost his mother and all that. So you have my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when these two start whining about "Wah wah wah, and they don't like me" and [Meghan] wants to be loved in this country, but man, oh man. It's like 'The Kardashians' except boring."

"They're called M and H. Meg and Haz. Anyway, they have a lot of nicknames, fine. But there's comedy. And I'm not bashing them, they can't do any First of all, Meghan kinda acts like she's never been on "Deal or No Deal" and when I say "acts kinda like" I mean they don't acknowledge it at all, which is hilarious to me. Because it's a good gig if you're an actress it's like a high paying union job. Also to act like they can do so much good in the world which is great and ambitious . But when's the last time a member of the royal family did something that helped the world? That's all I'm saying. There's just a bit of comedy there," the lady said. comedian Kathy Griffin in a series of social media videos. "I'm going to watch, I like them, etc. [But] what about how they met? They met on the creepy Instagram. Prince Harry was flipping through Instagram, looking for a hot brunette like every other guy in Los Angeles. I'm disappointed, yes. I thought it was going to be a beautiful love story. I mean, haven't they watched "The Crown"? Prince Harry is like Armie freaking Hammer [finding women on social media]. What if Prince Harry was the new House of Hammer? But really, Instagram?"

"I found it a bit boring. It didn't catch my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized, so we knew they were real human beings. We believe you really are in love and we believe you really are human beings they really wanted to push the Diana aspect, the comparison, and I feel like it's backfired because Diana was there five, six, seven times longer than Meghan and entered the monarchy at 19. It's just not the same comparison," former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel said in a conscience reaction video stream on TikTok. "Also in producing their own documentary they left out big chunks. Meghan entered the monarchy divorced, older and a woman of color. Wallis Simpson, who was with the Duke of Windsor, who abdicated the throne, was a Jewish woman who was divorced. And both of those things contributed to the controversy." Bethenny added, "I think one of their main issues they want to address is racism, so why not make a documentary about racism. It was like this whole documentary was about our fame, we're so famous, it's relentless." say because that's the advice most very famous people get. If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire even explodes. Looks like they and Meghan in particular keep wanting to tell us more." The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star said she doesn't "really understand the goal because if it's to bring down the monarchy, don't take the names of this monarchy for your children and don't market the title, really clear yourself out. It's like a job for money. It's like, 'Take the bag because we're leaving this thing and we gotta take whatever we can.' Looks like this is someone who came into the monarchy and wanted to play the lead role and that role was already played by Kate So what's the point? Looks like this documentary was made to spark sympathy and it seems fair that he achieves the opposite result."

"A Love Song #HarryandMeghan" Anita Baker, Grammy-winning singer