USW and UAW picket in front of the Hollywood Casino





The United Steelworkers and United Auto Workers represent a total of about 800 workers at Hollywood casinos in Toledo and Columbus.

TOLEDO, Ohio Outside the Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, members of the United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers wanted to send a message, projecting “FAIR CONTRACT NOW!” on the facade of the casino. UAW Local 14 Chairman Tony Totty said the message let their “working brothers and sisters” know that the unions stood behind them as they negotiated wage increases with the casino. Union members also held signs and waved to passing cars honking their horns. “When you take one of us, you get all of us, as you can hear from any passerby who knows the importance of unions in these cities,” Totty said. The USW and UAW have been representing about 800 workers as part of a joint Hollywood Casino Board in Toledo and Columbus for nearly 10 years. “These workers deserve a fair pay raise for all Americans right now because of inflation,” USW 1-346 said President Jim Witt. “Everyone is injured and they need a contract that reflects that.” The contract for the unionized casino workers expired on December 1 and they have been on extension for two weeks. Totty said unions were “very serious” about demanding fair contracts. Totty and Witt hope the negotiations will soon lead to common ground, but a strike is not out of the question. “It just sends the message that these workers deserve a fair contract now,” Witt said. “That’s what they’re pushing for. They’re still talking and that’s what we want them to get.” Totty and Witt declined to go into specifics of the negotiations as they are still ongoing.

