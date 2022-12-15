Acrisure Arena officially opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony





Acrisure Arena held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers on Wednesday morning. “This dream began five years ago and it’s very rewarding to finally share this building with the Valley community. Acrisure Arena represents the sixth arena for Oak View Groups and I want to thank all of our partners for believing in our community, our project and our vision, as well as our team for a job well done,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, the developer behind the arena. Several community leaders gathered to celebrate the event. For Tim and I, it’s not just another building because we were proud residents of the Coachella Valley, and it wouldn’t have happened if we hadn’t experienced life here in the Valley and what all it means for the community. Similar-sized markets across the country simply don’t have the opportunities like Palm Springs and we’re proud to bring this state-of-the-art venue to fans in the Coachella Valley, said OVG Co-Founder Irving Azoff. . “Such a glorious and beautiful place, but there was no place we could all come and celebrate. Celebrate the Doobie Brothers, celebrate music or comedy content tonight, and celebrate a team,” Tod added. Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds affiliate. The ceremony featured a flyover of the Palm Springs Air Museum. Following the ceremony, the arena’s ice complex officially opened to the public. Allow the community of the valley to practice ice sports. The very first show at Acrisure Arena will take place tonight! Comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform with the show which starts at 7:30 p.m. The arena’s opening week will also include concerts by the Doobie Brothers and Grupo Firme, as well as a fan party ahead of the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ home opener on Sunday. The community will be able to watch matches via the LIVE broadcast, including their debut in the desert on Sunday, December 18 at Acrisure Arena. KESQ News Channel 3 group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on TV. Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule Date Game time LAN Sunday, December 18 6:00 p.m. FOX 11 Palm Springs saturday 7 january 6:00 p.m. CW Palm Springs monday january 16 15:00 FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday February 3 7:00 p.m. KESQ ABC Saturday February 18 6:00 p.m. CW Palm Springs Saturday March 11 6:00 p.m. CW Palm Springs Saturday March 25 6:00 p.m. FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday April 1 6:00 p.m. CW Palm Springs saturday april 8 6:00 p.m. FOX 11 Palm Springs sunday april 9 15:00 CW Palm Springs Check Out: News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic in the new Acrisure Arena Exclusive: See Inside Acrisure Arena Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

