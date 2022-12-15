5 defamation cases in Bollywood; The controversy between Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez





Nora Fatehi recently slammed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Fatehi was recently called by the ED over the ongoing money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This is not the first time Bollywood has looked into defamation cases that are making headlines. There are many cases that have happened in Bollywood where some celebrity comment has made a big controversy leading to defamation case. From Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty to Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut, they have spoken their minds and demanded justice for their stories. Bollywood libel case Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi has claimed that she had to suffer losses in business transactions due to the involvement of her name in the ongoing money laundering case of scammer Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez was suspected of having had a relationship with the scammer and having received expensive gifts from him, she was called several times by the Directorate of Enforcement. At one point, Fernandez mentioned to the officials that she was not the only one who received such gifts from Chandrasekhar, other Bollywood actors like Nora Fatehi did as well. This information brought Fatehi into the case and questioned. Read more about the defamation case here. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra vs. Sherlyn Chopra Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for her accusations against Raj Kundra. This followed Sherlyn Chopra’s complaint of Kundra’s sexual harassment and cheating. Chopra told the media, “I filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation.” Earlier that year, Kundra was arrested for a pornography case involving 11 other people. He was released on bail later, and Chopra mentioned that Kundra pressured her for photo shoots and sued her for other video content earlier. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar had filed a defamation suit against a YouTuber from Bihar who accused Kumar of being involved in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reports say he slammed a Rs 500 crore case on the person for ‘false and baseless allegations’. This happened in 2020 when a legal notice was sent which claimed the defendant uploaded several defamatory and derogatory videos against the actor. Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar had slammed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut also during the Sushant Singh Rajput death controversy. Akhtar claimed that Ranaut made baseless and derogatory comments against him and damaged his reputation by dragging his name into the discussion. Richa Chadda Actor Richa Chaddha had filed a Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit against TV channel ABN Telegu and personality Kamal R Khan for posting false information and attempting to ruin his reputation. Apparently the actor had accused the channel aired and uploaded defamatory videos containing details of an alleged sexual assault involving the actor. And Khan had shared links to those videos on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/shestars/bollywood-defamation-cases-nora-fatehi-jacqueline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos