James Cameron’s Director’s Sequel Uses Bollywood Tropes to Its Advantage, Storyline

Avatar: The Way of the Water movie review

HIGHLIGHTS Cast : Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Jack Champion

: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Jack Champion Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Ratings: 4/5

Avatar: The Way of Water is out in two days, and while it was a long wait, it was definitely worth it for a true blue (even if not in color) fan of director James Cameron. As I happened to watch the movie at a movie screening, the emotions of being able to watch it on the big screen were overridden by the emotions the movie made me (and probably many others) feel. .

Avatar 2 DIRECTION

James Cameron is a magician, and he certainly raised his wand to create something magical with the sequel. Even after all these years since we saw the first movie, the set-up, story, and connectivity are such that it’s easy to reconnect with the characters and what’s happening in the present.

There are a lot of new characters and so many things happening, and as a result, there are a lot of questions that haven’t been answered and are still being answered. While this might be a flaw that exists in this avatarverse that we have witnessed, it is also something that is soon forgotten.

The film’s final sequence is an emotional rollercoaster, and for more than one reason. You know you are feeling so many emotions, there are chills, there is fear of what might happen, and there is of course this absolute hope that no one you support will die.

AVATAR 2 STORY

The sequel to the 2009 film Avatarby James Cameron Avatar: The Way of the Water takes us back to the beautiful world of Pandora. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, respectively. Central to this sequel is how they make sure they can save their children, family, and the Na’vis from “sky people” or those on human Earth.

The story of Avatar 2 takes place in a very familial and cultural way, something that has been well established in what we have already seen in the first film. There’s action, beautiful visuals and, of course, an emotionally healthy storyline – which often seems to have taken a Bollywood-like route, but it never disappoints.

As someone who likes to watch cut-to-length movies, those 192 minutes weren’t boring for once, and that has to speak for itself. Not to mention, while we saw absolutely stunning visuals in the first movie, the sequel lived up to what we saw and this show is nothing less than anything one would expect. Without taking away from Avatar’s story, performance, or heart, all the CGI and VFX things help the movie come together beautifully.

AVATAR SHOWS 2

Sam and Zoe are great at what they do, and we saw that in the first movie. While they continue to perform well considering how CGI obviously adds to it all, new additions like Kate Winslet’s Ronal, Jack Champion’s Spider, Britain Dalton’s Lo’ak are a few of them who stand out.

It should be pointed out that a lot of that also has to do with how their character graphics end in this sequel, and how much there is to explore.

AVATAR 2 MUSIC

The sequel maintains a sense of uniformity in terms of the type of music we saw in the first movie, however, it’s also different at the same time, because now we’re also dealing with a lot of water and underwater footage as well. opposition to the forest earlier. Nonetheless, courtesy of composer Sam, all of the music and the score just add to what we see.

AVATAR 2 IN THE SET

It’s safe to say that the movie managed to outperform in all departments, also bringing that flavor that might be quite different from the movies we see from Hollywood. And that’s exactly what makes this film a must-watch in theaters – for the immersive experience and the emotions it takes you through.