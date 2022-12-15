



Advertising My generation of actresses definitely asked [for equal pay],” she added. “We asked, but we didn’t,” Priyanka says Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed in an interview that her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Citadel” is the first time she has received equal pay to her male co-stars. She has been an actress for 20 years. “I never had pay parity in Bollywood,” Priyanka said in an interview for BBC’s 100 Women (via The Independent). “I would be paid about 10% of my male co-actor’s salary. (The pay gap) is significant, substantially significant. And so many women still face this. I’m sure I would too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. “My generation of actresses definitely asked [for equal pay],” she added. “We asked, but we didn’t get it.” Priyanka has detailed other ways she has battled sexism while working on Bollywood productions. “I thought it was fine to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his time and decided that whenever he wanted to show up on set, that was when we would shoot,” she said. “I was called ‘black cat’ and ‘dark’. I mean, what does ‘dark’ mean even in a country where we’re literally all brown?” Chopra Jonas continued. wasn’t pretty enough, I thought I should work a lot harder, although I thought I was probably a bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned.” Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming “Citadel” comes from “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and features an ensemble cast with Priyanka and Richard Madden headlining. The show is billed as an “action-packed spy series” that spans the globe, and it’s set to launch a spin-off series set in India, Spain, Mexico and more. READ ALSO-Shanaya Kapoor collaborates with Miraggio for a youth campaign [mc4wp_form id=””]

