Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone shows that Bollywood still relies on female skin to attract viewers





Recently, the first song from Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Pathaan” was released, titled “Besharam Rang”. The song drew a lot of derision and mockery over how the film makers tried to use Deepika Padukone’s body to promote the latest Bollywood film. The song is basically about 36-year-old Deepika Padukone trying to seduce a 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan, which suggests to viewers that Pathan will be a thriller, where we try to figure out why this young woman is going after this old man. . In order to seduce him, Deepika Padukone is shown in various bikinis and swimsuits and beachwear, basically any type of clothing that can show maximum skin of her without being banned by the censorship board. For those brave enough to tolerate the squealing content, video for the song can be seen below. Article songs where the actress is bound to exhibit are nothing new in the Hindi film industry. They’ve used this trope for decades. Helen, who was by no means a bad actress when given the opportunity, was reduced to an “article dancer” by the industry. Audiences also benefited, and Helen became so popular that it was almost mandatory to add a song featuring her to every movie. The “object dancer” continued to be a standard Bollywood formula even into the 80s when Bindu, Aruna Irani and Jayshree T started doing the object songs Helen alone had been doing for the past 2 decades. . At least up to that point they made an attempt, a very lame attempt, but an attempt nonetheless to get these article songs into the movie. However, things would soon change. Starting from the 90s and till date, Bollywood started adding random element songs where a random woman will just show her skin, do a hot dance, and that is supposed to make the movie a super hit. Sometimes the budget is lower, so they don’t ask any random women to appear for the skin show song and use the lead actress like they seem to have done for Pathaan by having Deepika Padukone bare all. For at least 70 years when these songs first became mainstream in Bollywood, they haven’t evolved at all and still think that an actress’ tantalizing dance is enough to bring audiences to movie theaters. Everyone has the internet now, there are OTT platforms full of fully naked men and women, why wouldn’t they watch this if they were just looking for a skin show? And beware, most of these OTT actors are much better looking than Bollywood actors and they have much better storylines. The success of movies like The Kashmir Files, RRR, KGF, Pushpa, Kantara, Drishyam 2, etc. this year shows that people are still willing to go to the movies and spend the money, but they need something more than just a goofy skin show by the female lead to do it. They need a good story, they need something interesting, they need an experience. More importantly, they need something more than lazy storytelling and dated tropes. What they don’t need is just random women baring their skin because they can have a lot of it at home on their cell phones.

