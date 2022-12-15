Entertainment
Twitter backtracks on CEO promise, permanently bans user who tracked their private jet
Hello and happy Wednesday! As I write this, I’m also enjoying a virtual holiday celebration with my fellow TechCrunchers. It came leaves in a jet plane, but hell will be back tomorrow. Let’s dive into the news. Christina
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
You can’t handle the jet: Elon Musk said he would protect free speech, even for the person behind Elon Jet, the Twitter account tracking his flights, but alas the account has been permanently suspended. Amanda see you.
-
If you can’t beat them, join them: Previously, Apple was fighting what they called sideload alternative app stores on the iPhone, but in order to comply with European laws, the consumer tech giant is now reportedly considering allowing them with iOS 17, which will be released next year, Ivan reports.
-
The cash flow puzzle: Mary Ann reports on Nilus, a startup that secured $8.5 million to automate financial workflows allowing businesses to more easily manage customer payments.
Startups and VCs
Wow, you were all eating fintech news today. Alright, here’s another one. Bondaval, a London-based B2B company that provides assurance to credit teams that customers will pay their bills, raised $15 million in Series A fundingwith Katherine writing that Bondaval has now expanded into new use cases for credit managers in large enterprises, including those in the energy sector.
And we have four more for you:
-
You look gorgeous: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a hit on her hands with her skin care startupwhich grossed $7.5 million, pot holder writing.
-
To take off: Ingrid reports on another round of funding for Shield AI, giving it a valuation of $2.3 billion. The company, with its autonomous military flight technologyis a beacon of hope in the defense sector, which continues to attract investment.
-
I need a dollar, or a billion of them: Visa is committed $1 billion for Africa over the next five years target partnerships and invest in businesses that tackle issues ranging from food insecurity to the underbanked, take writing.
-
You can bet on it: Blockchain has faced its fair share of challenges this year, between crypto winter and other scandals, Mike written, but it seems to find its rhythm in the sports betting market.
Dear Sophie: When can I register my employee for the H-1B lottery?
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch
Dear Sophia,
Were a pre-seed startup that was considering sponsoring an H-1B visa for first employees to stay in the US and work for us.
How does the process work?
Search in San Mateo
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
The United States National Security Agency has warned that Chinese hackers exploited a zero-day bug in two of Citrix’s networking products. Carly writes that the critical-rated vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely execute malicious code on vulnerable devices without a password required. Phew!
Another warning that Twitter news is coming. Natasha L writes that Elon Musk would have force tracking ads on Twitter puts him on the shortlist for an interview with the European Union. Also, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had a good day posting on RevueTwitter’s newsletter platform, before the social media giant announced its closure. Amanda more on that.
And we have four more for you:
|
Sources
