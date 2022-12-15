Vivek Oberoi accuses ‘Bollywood lobby’ of sabotaging his career





Actor Vivek Oberoi has opened up about Bollywood’s power lobby having influence in sabotaging his career. Vivek Oberoi, made a sensational debut in the gangster film, ‘Company’ (2002) and continued to make films in comedy, thriller, action and romance genres during the first two years of his Bollywood career. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv However, the ‘Masti’ The actor recently opened up about a tumultuous phase on the acting front despite proving his mettle in back-to-back hits. In one of his last outings with Indian media, Oberoi blamed “all the powerful people” in the Bollywood industry who tried to destroy his career during that time. “There was a whole lobby, a whole group of powerful people trying to bring me down,” he told the publication. “That’s when I came out and gave a Shooting in Lokhandwala, where I received a lot of praise and won awards. People were like oh my god, this is amazing! then for a year and a half I was sitting at home, ”recalls the actor. “Nobody came to see me with films, it defies all logic.” “As an actor I was delivering, the box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,Oberoi expressed his disappointment. The actor also hinted that Sushant Singh Rajput was also a victim of such lobbying system. He added: “I realized I wasn’t going to wait any longer. I wanted to do what makes me happy and work for my fans, impress them. And OTT today gave me this release from that paraphernalia. useless that has nothing to do with creativity, or talent or meritocracy. It is pertinent to mention that Oberoi was one of the first actors to move to OTT and digital platforms, and pan-Indian films when mainstream Bollywood still had apprehensions about it. Believing in meritocracy, Oberoi mentioned that he did not allow his father [Suresh Oberoi] to produce a film for him or use his influence to get him to do projects at that time, and noted that he would continue to do the same with his children. “Tomorrow, if my child wants to be an actor, I’m not going to make a film for him, he will have to do it on his own. If you have talent, you will land,” he concluded. On the work side, Oberoi was last seen in the web series ‘Dharavi Bank’ alongside Suniel Shetty and in the Malayalam film ‘Vanish’. comments

