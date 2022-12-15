Best films of 2022 in the UK: No 7 RRR | Bollywood





SSometimes quantity can be quality. This bracing Indian epic is told in such massive strokes that it made all of this year’s other action flicks feel coy and unambitious. Where else could you find an anti-colonialist dance number, a prison break involving a man wielding two guns while being carried on the shoulders of his friends, or a hero ambushing his enemy palace by crashing a truck at through doors and jumping out the back, a flaming torch in each hand, alongside a slow-motion menagerie of tigers, leopards and other wildlife? The movie is full of surreal but brilliantly orchestrated moments like this, and it’s an utter joy. Nothing about RRR is small: the size of the crowd scenes, the sheer scale of the battles, the sadistic villainy of the British, the three-hour length. It was the most expensive Indian film ever made (around $72 million) and it shows. The story is set in the 1920s, during the British Raj, and parallels the journeys of two men who are politically opposed, but similar in their steely determination and superheroic athleticism. One is Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr), who travels to Delhi in search of a girl stolen from her village by the British. The other is Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), an Imperial Indian Police officer who is determined to reach the top by finding Bheem. In their double quests, the two men assume secret identities and irony of ironies they become best buds! But the bromance is destined not to last. Brief bromance Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in RRR. Photography: AP The plot has more twists and turns than a Liz Truss government but above all, RRR is action. There are foot chases, fistfights, mob fights, shootouts, bow and arrow fights, tiger fights, and more. Granted, he plays by his own laws of physics and probability, and director SS Rajamouli makes liberal and blatant use of CGI, but thankfully he has a keen eye for style, choreography, spatial clarity, and of narrative purpose, and it all comes together in moments of such ridiculous, hard-hitting brilliance, your critical defenses are useless against it. A smash hit in India, RRR earned a major theatrical release in the United States and received praise from Western filmmakers such as JJ Abrams, the Russo Brothers, James Gunn and Edgar Wright. Now on Netflixit has found the worldwide audience it fully deserves.

