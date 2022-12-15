Entertainment
Bollywood Brand Ambassadors for Watches
There is no doubt that Bollywood has made a huge impact on Indian culture and continues to captivate the citizens of the country. In a bid to expand their customer base and attract more manufacturers from around the world, top Bollywood stars act as their brand ambassadors.
Bollywood stars are well known for their extensive watch collections, and some of them have even become official ambassadors/representatives of various brands like Ulysse Nardin, Cartier, Michael Kors, Rado, etc.
But the question remains: how do they select their brand ambassadors? Do brand ambassadors align well with brand values? Is it a good fit or a misfit? As for our opinion, here it is.
Deepika Padukone – Cartier Brand Ambassador
Actress Deepika Padukone is a globally resonant symbol who stays true to history, always balancing innovation and heritage, and perfectly encapsulates the collision of contrasts that defines the essence of Cartier so well. Deepika is a perfect representative of the Maison’s principles of innovation, universality and open-mindedness as she is both an inspirational actor and a passionate philanthropist.
A brand that is a natural extension of yourself with its various designs and adds glamor to our wrists, Deepika is the right fit; to be someone who shares the same ideology. More so with Cartier planning to expand its presence in Indian markets, Deepika Padukone ticks the box.
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Ulysse Nardin Brand Ambassador
Swiss manufacturer Ulysse Nardin is known for its bold, free-spirited and forward-looking watches. Recently, they announced young and talented actor Sidddhant Chaturvedi as India’s ambassador. With its constant performances and the desire to try new roles, it sums up the many characters that Ulysse Nardin watches portray. To celebrate the moment, the brand even held an event at Soho House Mumbai, in October 2022, where he talked about the brand’s philosophy, his favorite watches and more.
Always in search of the sky and a supernova, we believe that this association will help them both to broaden their horizons and to discover a new facet of their personality. Hard to miss Siddhant! Like the brand, he is a free thinker and an endless explorer. The Indian consumer market is full of amazing surprises and savvy buyers. The brand has been popular in India for a long time and locals know about its history and philosophy. The question being who would be a good candidate to represent the Freaks? Someone who is known for being a daredevil, someone who has stood up against all odds and made their mark? Maybe
Alia Bhatt – Titan Raga Brand Ambassador
Boldly beautiful and an actress who expresses herself through different personalities, did Titan Raga make the right choice? Raga by Titan has gained notoriety for its updated discussions of gender, particularly its glorification of women who are unafraid to express themselves fully and without fear. It is a tribute to young Indian women who, despite cultural pressures, struggle to fully express their ambitions and identities. The film normalizes the use of off-the-cuff humor and sarcasm in everyday family interactions, thanks in large part to Alia displaying these traits with ease.
The Titan Raga is a metaphor for freedom of expression. The brand consistently communicates a strong and unambiguous point of view that speaks to the modern young woman through all of its marketing and product design. Confident and outspoken, Alia seems to fit the brand’s story perfectly.
Ranveer Singh – Franck Muller Brand Ambassador
Some scientists argue that time is relative, not absolute. Ranveer Singh may support this view. Known for his original styles – colorful outfits at the forefront, his charisma and energy are unmatched! Just as the Avant-garde or The Crazy Hours of Franck Muller continue to charm us.
Franck Muller had a vision of having fun with their timepieces and exploring new designs? Well, Ranveer Singh surely seems like the right fit. He also wants to own a timepiece designed just for him or that can be worn around his neck. Well, Franck Muller is surely up for a challenge with Singh bursting with energy and ideas.
Anushka Sharma – Michael Kors Brand Ambassador
Anushka is not only a successful actress and producer but also a global style icon whose chic sophistication has influenced many others. Its glitzy aesthetic is a natural fit for the Michael Kors brand and is sure to boost its popularity in the Indian market.
Due to the worldwide fame of Michael Kors, his brand is well known in India. Michael Kors goes beyond elegance to design truly timeless watches that are the perfect companion for the modern woman. Michael Kors watches are easily recognizable as being designed and crafted in a way that recalls heritage quality. Anushka is a perfect representative of the company as throughout her career she has been a trailblazer in her acting and fashion choices.
Hrithik Roshan – Rado Brand Ambassador
Everyone can rely on Rado. In a nutshell, it’s a brand that represents optimism. One of the busiest and most successful entertainers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is a real workaholic. His impressive career spans over twenty years and includes roles that are both physically and emotionally demanding on the actor.
Bollywood’s star man embodies the Swiss label’s innovative prowess and unwavering quality standards. Not only does it exude powerful charisma and an athletic build, but it also exudes elegance and confidence, captivating men and women of all ages. Rado watches have been designed to complement its on-screen and off-screen personas.
That being said, many variables affect the effectiveness of a celebrity ambassador. What matters most is whether or not the celebrity is a “good fit” for the brand and actually likes the product they are endorsing. There’s no magic formula or one size fits all, but the perfect piece of your brand’s puzzle can go a long way.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehourmarkers.com/in-my-opinion/bollywood-brand-ambassadors-for-watches-the-right-fit-or-a-misfit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Brand Ambassadors for Watches
- Wisconsin football hosted a transfer DL and two quarterbacks this week
- US forces launch space unit to South Korea amid growing North threats
- bne IntelliNews – Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul and rival of Erdogan, sentenced to prison for a silly remark
- Will Smith Talks Emancipation Ben Foster on Red Table Talk
- A CNN reporter walks through the damage caused by the deadly storm
- Pakistani court to hear motion to disqualify Imran Khan for concealing name of alleged daughter: The Tribune India
- It’s a learning curve with the T20 cricket series, says coach Otieno
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Best films of 2022 in the UK: No 7 RRR | Bollywood
- Lady Go-Hawks beat the Comets in convincing fashion | Waverly Logs
- Wow! Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives IDR 19 billion for his speeches