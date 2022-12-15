Bollywood Brand Ambassadors for Watches

There is no doubt that Bollywood has made a huge impact on Indian culture and continues to captivate the citizens of the country. In a bid to expand their customer base and attract more manufacturers from around the world, top Bollywood stars act as their brand ambassadors.

Bollywood stars are well known for their extensive watch collections, and some of them have even become official ambassadors/representatives of various brands like Ulysse Nardin, Cartier, Michael Kors, Rado, etc.

But the question remains: how do they select their brand ambassadors? Do brand ambassadors align well with brand values? Is it a good fit or a misfit? As for our opinion, here it is.

Deepika Padukone – Cartier Brand Ambassador

Actress Deepika Padukone is a globally resonant symbol who stays true to history, always balancing innovation and heritage, and perfectly encapsulates the collision of contrasts that defines the essence of Cartier so well. Deepika is a perfect representative of the Maison’s principles of innovation, universality and open-mindedness as she is both an inspirational actor and a passionate philanthropist.

A brand that is a natural extension of yourself with its various designs and adds glamor to our wrists, Deepika is the right fit; to be someone who shares the same ideology. More so with Cartier planning to expand its presence in Indian markets, Deepika Padukone ticks the box.

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Ulysse Nardin Brand Ambassador

Swiss manufacturer Ulysse Nardin is known for its bold, free-spirited and forward-looking watches. Recently, they announced young and talented actor Sidddhant Chaturvedi as India’s ambassador. With its constant performances and the desire to try new roles, it sums up the many characters that Ulysse Nardin watches portray. To celebrate the moment, the brand even held an event at Soho House Mumbai, in October 2022, where he talked about the brand’s philosophy, his favorite watches and more.

Always in search of the sky and a supernova, we believe that this association will help them both to broaden their horizons and to discover a new facet of their personality. Hard to miss Siddhant! Like the brand, he is a free thinker and an endless explorer. The Indian consumer market is full of amazing surprises and savvy buyers. The brand has been popular in India for a long time and locals know about its history and philosophy. The question being who would be a good candidate to represent the Freaks? Someone who is known for being a daredevil, someone who has stood up against all odds and made their mark? Maybe

Alia Bhatt – Titan Raga Brand Ambassador

Boldly beautiful and an actress who expresses herself through different personalities, did Titan Raga make the right choice? Raga by Titan has gained notoriety for its updated discussions of gender, particularly its glorification of women who are unafraid to express themselves fully and without fear. It is a tribute to young Indian women who, despite cultural pressures, struggle to fully express their ambitions and identities. The film normalizes the use of off-the-cuff humor and sarcasm in everyday family interactions, thanks in large part to Alia displaying these traits with ease.

The Titan Raga is a metaphor for freedom of expression. The brand consistently communicates a strong and unambiguous point of view that speaks to the modern young woman through all of its marketing and product design. Confident and outspoken, Alia seems to fit the brand’s story perfectly.

Ranveer Singh – Franck Muller Brand Ambassador

Some scientists argue that time is relative, not absolute. Ranveer Singh may support this view. Known for his original styles – colorful outfits at the forefront, his charisma and energy are unmatched! Just as the Avant-garde or The Crazy Hours of Franck Muller continue to charm us.

Franck Muller had a vision of having fun with their timepieces and exploring new designs? Well, Ranveer Singh surely seems like the right fit. He also wants to own a timepiece designed just for him or that can be worn around his neck. Well, Franck Muller is surely up for a challenge with Singh bursting with energy and ideas.

Anushka Sharma – Michael Kors Brand Ambassador

Anushka is not only a successful actress and producer but also a global style icon whose chic sophistication has influenced many others. Its glitzy aesthetic is a natural fit for the Michael Kors brand and is sure to boost its popularity in the Indian market.

Due to the worldwide fame of Michael Kors, his brand is well known in India. Michael Kors goes beyond elegance to design truly timeless watches that are the perfect companion for the modern woman. Michael Kors watches are easily recognizable as being designed and crafted in a way that recalls heritage quality. Anushka is a perfect representative of the company as throughout her career she has been a trailblazer in her acting and fashion choices.

Hrithik Roshan – Rado Brand Ambassador

Everyone can rely on Rado. In a nutshell, it’s a brand that represents optimism. One of the busiest and most successful entertainers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is a real workaholic. His impressive career spans over twenty years and includes roles that are both physically and emotionally demanding on the actor.

Bollywood’s star man embodies the Swiss label’s innovative prowess and unwavering quality standards. Not only does it exude powerful charisma and an athletic build, but it also exudes elegance and confidence, captivating men and women of all ages. Rado watches have been designed to complement its on-screen and off-screen personas.

That being said, many variables affect the effectiveness of a celebrity ambassador. What matters most is whether or not the celebrity is a “good fit” for the brand and actually likes the product they are endorsing. There’s no magic formula or one size fits all, but the perfect piece of your brand’s puzzle can go a long way.