With RRR’s World Fame: Remembering 4 Bollywood Movies Set in Britain’s Raj





As RRR contemplates the upcoming 2023 Oscars, here are four more Bollywood movies set in Britain’s Raj.

RRR again made headlines by earning up to five Critics Choice Award nominations. The news comes days after the film picked up two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Score. Director SS Rajamouli has established himself on the international stage receiving consecutive awards and nominations in the west. The Boston Society Of Film Critics also awarded M. M. Keeravaani for his original score and he also won Best Original Score for RRR by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Set in 1920, the film revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj. It also explores the undocumented period of their lives when the two revolutionaries chose to fade into obscurity before beginning the fight for their country. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters As the film looks ahead to the upcoming 2023 Oscars, here are four more Bollywood movies set in Britain’s Raj. River Aamir Khan’s starring film Lagaan is set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of the colonial British Raj of India. The film revolves around the inhabitants of a village in central India who, in the wake of excessive taxes and a prolonged drought, accept an arrogant British Indian Army officer’s bet to play cricket. to avoid paying their taxes. The villagers learn a game that is foreign to them and compete to win. Rank of Basanti Rang De Basanti is one of the classic Hindi films of its era by filmmaker Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. Filmed primarily in Delhi, the award-winning film National tells the story of Delhi University students fighting against the corruption of their government inspired by the stories of five freedom fighters from India’s revolutionary movement. The film also stars Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman and British actor Alice Patten. Mangal Pandey: The Rise The 2005 biographical film Mangal Pandey: The Rising starring Aamir Khan, is based on the life of freedom fighter and soldier Mangal Pandey, known for his contribution to the prominent Indian rebellion of 1857. He was a sepoy (soldier) in the Company Army’s 34th Bengal Native Infantry, who was executed by hanging at Barrackpore in April 1857 for encouraging mutiny against Company rule. The film also stars Rai Mukherjee, Ameesha Patel, Toby Stephens, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri in key roles. Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay Sardar Udham Another biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar is Vicky Kaushal 2021 star Sardar Udham. The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who murdered Michael O’Dwyer in London in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/bollywood/indian-movies-set-in-british-raj-article-216824 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos