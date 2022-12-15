Best Bollywood Songs of 2022

The tune business isn’t fully out of its creative coma just yet, but 2022’s sonic and animated offerings have given us hope.

Where Arijit Singh continued his lonely mission to save Hindi film music one song at a time, the power of calligraphy spilled over into humorous, evocative expressions of chance and change.

Love Verma lists his 15 favorite Hindi songs of 2022 in no particular order.

Shawq of Begin

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singers: Shahid Mallya, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Swan and Kirkire

Centered on singers caught in an emotional storm, BeginThe soundtrack of is painted in feel and finesse.

Each song is exquisite, but time stands still against the quiet rhythms and diaphanous lyricism of this sad ghazal.

Aaya Yeh Jhund Hai of jhund

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics: Ajay-Atul

Singers: Ajay-Atul, Jay, Malhar, Sarja

Humko duniya ne roz dekha hai. Phir bhi undekh hund hai.

Goosebumps and guilt greet the pounding rebellion and swaggering pace of jhundThe Ajay-Atul duo’s glorious anthem goes hammer and pliers to make their case for the glaring class divide in Nagraj Manjule’s football fairy tale.

Tere Hawale of Lal Singh Chadha

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

The splendor and significance of this great love when finally reunited is poignantly communicated in the affection and adoration of Lal Singh Chadhathe most special melody on and off screen.

Deva Deva of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi

When I was compiling Ranbir Kapoor’s 40 rocking melodies as part of his 40th birthday special, I leaned towards Kesaria. But the more I hear Deva Devathe more I fall under the spell of his verve, his magic and his boundless enthusiasm.

And, of course, this one astra beat everything astras: Arijit Singh!

Yeh Ek Zindagi of Monica oh my darling

Music: Achint Thakkar

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava, Mikey McCleary=

The best thing about Yeh Ek Zindagi is that it doesn’t just look like a recreation of the aesthetic of an era.

Whether it’s the drama in its lyrics, the vocal reading, the arrangement, or the reiteration of the power of an infectious chorus, the originality of its ode is spot on.

The Ilaj of darlings

Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Arijit Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Debarpito Saha

Arijit Singh goes after the on on Vishal’s suave humor as well as the sad sarcasm of Gulzar’s scathing verses – The heart is thirsty all the time. The result is strangely moving.

gehrayian of Gehraiyaan

Music: OAFF and Savera

Lyrics: Ankur Tiwari

Singer: Lotika

The sublime sophistication of Lothika’s voice and the pensive vibe of OAFF and Savera-Ankur Tiwari’s slow-burning gem remain true to Gehraiyaanis a contemporary conflict to which it is easy, so easy to surrender.

Shamshera title track of Shamshera

Music: Mithon

Lyrics: Mithon

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Abhishek Naliwal

Shamshera bombed, but Mithoon’s heart-pounding soundtrack deserves plenty of pats on the back.

With thairav and the aggressiveness thrown in equal measure, the epic crescendo and fiery chorus of this lavishly scaled track cries out for the snooze button.

Jind Meriye of Jersey

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Lyrics: Shellée

Singer: Sachet Tandon

Shellee’s emotional lines and Sachet’s heartbreaking rendition are reason enough to return again and again to JerseyShahid Kapoor’s crushing ditty, inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s father and failed cricketer, tries to make his son’s wish come true.

the autumn song of Runway 34

Music: Jasleen Royal

Lyrics: Aditya Sharma

Singer: Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal’s vaporous voice glides effortlessly against the shifting rhythm of the autumn song, alternating serene lullaby and dangerous spectacle. I loved how this song was used in the movie. I like it autonomous.

Hum Rang Hain of Badhaai Do

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, Nakash Aziz, Amit Trivedi

A song from these times, a song of solidarity, calling for acceptance, encouraging diversity — Hum Rang HainThe harmonious rainbow hues of speak to each listener and her, her, their right to love.

Newton of Doctor G

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Puneet Sharma

Singer: Altamash Faridi

Hope floats most humorously in Puneet Sharma’s goofy lyrics using Newton’s apple analogy for optimism while Altamash’s lively singing keeps the momentum going.

Bandaged of Vikram Veda

Music: Sam CS

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Singer: Sivam

The Vikram Veda the remake retaining Sam CS’s swashbuckling song from the original is a no-brainer. This insanely addictive tune, Sivam’s gritty prowess and feverishly ta-na-na-na-na-na chorus are tailor-made for the slow-motion rockstar entry that sends the frontbenchers into a tizzy, triggering enthusiastic screams of # epic and #swag among the fans and yours truly plays it on repeat for days.

Asli Action Chaalu of An action hero

Music: Parag Chhabra

Lyrics: D’Evil, Shah Rule

Vocalist: D’Evil, Shah Rule

D’Evil and Shah Rule’s furious hip hop offer adds to the desperation and urgency of Ayushmann’s struggles in An action herowhich is just as tempting to live with in the absence of action-packed imagery.

Baaki Sab Theek of Bhediya

Music: Sachin Jigar

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Amitabh Bhattacharya

A funny road song whose ironic spirit and relaxing energy, in the same vein as Khana Khaake in Jagga Joos, is impossible to resist. Long journey, I’m coming.