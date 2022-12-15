Entertainment
Universal Studios Hollywood opens Super Nintendo World on February 17, 2023 – News
The video features attractions for the theme park area
The Universal Studios The Hollywood theme park announced Thursday that the Super nintendo The World Zone will open at the park on February 17, 2023. The theme park released a video that features attractions such as Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Toadstool Cafe, 1-Up Factory, character meet and greets and features interactive using special Power-Ups. Band wristbands:
The park’s Feature Presentation store opened with nintendo-themed products earlier this year.
Construction is underway for the Super nintendo Espace mondial in the lower part of the park, near the Transformers stroll.
Universal Studios Japan opened its Super nintendo World zone in March 2021.
The park originally planned to open the area in late July 2020, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but delayed the opening to avoid overcrowding, as a countermeasure against COVID-19. (The Olympic event itself has also been postponed to 2021.) The park then planned to open the area in February 2021, but this was postponed again due to the second declaration of a state of emergency for Osaka. and other prefectures.
The first phase of the Super nintendo The World Zone opened with two rides named “Super Mario Kart Ride” and “Yoshi’s Adventures”. Visitors to the attractions are given Powerup magnetic strips which allow visitors to interact with the attractions, such as hitting actual “?blocks”. The wristbands are able to track scores (including a park-wide leaderboard), coins and stars from various rides, and they are able to interact with a “game console”.
The effort is part of the planned set nintendo-thematic initiative that Universal adds to its theme parks.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper in March 2021 which, according to Universal Studiosits Epic Universal theme park is set to open in early 2025. Epic Universal is set to include Super nintendo World. The new park was originally scheduled to open in 2023 before construction delays took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction crews have resumed work in the park.
Sources: Nintendo of Americatwitter of Account, Universal Studios from hollywood Youtube channel
