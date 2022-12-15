Actor Danny Trejo and LASD unveil campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit drugs





“Bad drugs kill real people,” is the message Danny Trejo and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are sending to the public. Authorities on Wednesday unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people of the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, many of which contain the deadly drug fentanyl. “The makers of these counterfeit drugs only care about making money at the expense of our communities and the most vulnerable members,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference. at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. “These drugs do not contain any active pharmaceutical ingredients.” The campaign’s slogan is “bad drugs kill real people,” Luna said, adding that it included three pillars: “education, awareness and enforcement.” RELATED: In Depth: The Faces of Fentanyl Luna also released a public safety video featuring actor Danny Trejo. “We are in crisis,” Trejo said at the press conference. “There’s a surprise in every pill – and the surprise could be death. You don’t know what you’re taking anymore.” Also at the press conference was Matt Capelouto, whose 20-year-old daughter died in December 2019 after taking half of a counterfeit pill she thought was oxycodone but contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. “Alex was a sophomore in college, attending a top university on a full scholarship,” Capelouto said. “She was a very intelligent and deeply empathetic young woman who wanted nothing more than to enter a profession where she could help others.” Capelouto said her daughter has suffered from depression since she was a teenager. “With his depression came severe anxiety and insomnia…” Capelouto said. “As with physical pain, people with depression will seek relief. This relief is often sought under duress, and those who suffer do not always make cognitive, rational decisions. RELATED: Student who fatally overdosed at Bernstein High missing for 8 hours, attorney says “And so, on December 22, 2019, Alex purchased what she believed to be oxycodone, a prescription painkiller,” Capelouto said. “She took half the pill before going to bed and was killed within minutes.” Capelouto said he was working with Democratic and Republican senators to introduce state Senate Bill 44, also known as Alexandra’s Law, which would target drug traffickers, who could be prosecuted for murder in certain circumstances. The multi-agency campaign included the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies and the organization Crimestoppers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/actor-danny-trejo-lasd-unveil-campaign-to-warn-people-about-the-dangers-of-counterfeit-meds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos