Bollywood Should Learn From 2022 Says Vipul Shah – Filmymantra





Key points to remember: 2023 will come so fast. Everyone is looking forward to it. specifically Indian cinema. Bollywood hasn’t had a great year in 2022.

Vipul Shah cited the financial success of films like Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as an example. The year 2023 will arrive so quickly. Everyone is waiting impatiently. Indian cinema, in particular. In 2022, Bollywood hasn’t had a great year. Many films have had poor box office performances and controversies have surrounded their stars. There will be a ton of new original movies released in 2023. The hope is that this will guide a change for the better in Bollywood. Vipul Shah, the director, has high expectations. Human director Vipul Shah reflected on 2022 in an open interview with BollywoodLife. He even revealed the lesson everyone needs to learn from it. He expressed his hope that Bollywood would recover sooner than expected when asked about the failures of Bollywood films this year and said it was only temporary. He said: “There is a year where the success/failure ratio changes every few years. Compared to successes, there are more failures. Filmmakers then have to think, think long, and move on. There have been more failures than successes this year, which is rare. That said, I don’t believe it will last forever. We will soon see a turnaround because I am convinced that every filmmaker is working hard on it. Bollywood should learn from 2022 according to Vipul Shah. Picture from HT He said there were several reasons for Bollywood’s lack of success this year when asked what they could be. According to him, many films released this year were created before confinement. Old movies could not live up to expectations or live up to expectations due to the changed viewing habits of the audience. He added that Bollywood has stopped producing masala artists for commercial purposes. “Also, I believe Bollywood tried to move away from outright commercial cinema by producing these so-called cool movies. This is, in my opinion, one of the causes of the failure of many films. But we are picking things up quickly,” he said. Vipul Shah said, “Audiences tell us that it will happen in cinemas if we make good films.” Vipul Shah used the example of the box office success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Finally, he discussed what Bollywood should take away from the year 2023. “Making films for the whole Indian country, rather than Bandra and Lokhandwala, should be one of Bollywood’s takeaways, in my opinion. It will make us very happy,” he quoted.

