Connect with us

Entertainment

Famous Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Died in 2022

 


Publication date: December 15, 2022

Author: Tarun Kohli

Celebrity Deaths: Famous Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Died in 2022

The year 2022 is over. It may have brought a lot of good news and happiness, but it also brought us a lot of sadness, as many of our beloved celebrities and personalities lost their lives this year. From musical legends to Bollywood celebrities, we have lost many beloved personalities around the world. Let’s take a look at the list of famous Indian celebrities who passed away in 2022.

Famous celebrities who died in 2022

Lata Mangechkar

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian singer-songwriter who worked in the film industry. She is widely regarded as one of India’s most important and influential singers. Throughout her 70-year career, she has been dubbed the “Queen of Melody” and the “Indian Nightingale”. She died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92 from multiple organ failure syndrome.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj was an Indian Kathak dancer, composer and singer who was a member of the Lucknow `Kalka-Bindadin’ Gharana. On January 16, 2022, just a month before his 85th birthday, he lost his life in a heart attack.

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lehri was an Indian singer, songwriter and record producer. He popularized his disco music with synths in the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri died on February 15, 2022 in Mumbai at the age of 69 due to obstructive sleep apnea.

KK

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. KK gave a live music event at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022, as part of Gurudas College Festival. He returned to his Esplanade hotel after the show. On the way back to his hotel after his performance, he complained of being unwell and suffered a heart attack.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala was an Indian musician, rapper, songwriter and actor best known for his work in Punjabi music and cinema. On May 29, 2022, unidentified assailants shot and killed Moose Wala in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Arun Bali

Indian actor Arun Bali, who died on October 7, 2022, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. At the age of 79, he died at his home in a Mumbai suburb on October 7, 2022, after receiving treatment for myasthenia gravis.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastav and Gajodhar, was an Indian comedian, actor and politician who died on September 21, 2022. He has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. He participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he won second place. In its spin-off program The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Champions, he was named The King of Comedy.

Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar, who rose to fame through her role in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, was found hanged in her apartment in Indore on October 16, 2022.

Deepesh Bhan

Actor of Bhabhi Ji Ghar By Hain Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23, 2022. He died of cardiac arrest after collapsing to the ground while playing cricket with his friends.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died while training at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. He died on November 11, 2022 following a heart attack.

G20 Summit 2022: Know what the G20 is, its importance and how India will host the 2023 summit

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/celebrity-deaths-famous-bollywood-and-tv-celebrities-who-died-in-2022-rc1037044

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: