Entertainment
Famous Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Died in 2022
The year 2022 is over. It may have brought a lot of good news and happiness, but it also brought us a lot of sadness, as many of our beloved celebrities and personalities lost their lives this year. From musical legends to Bollywood celebrities, we have lost many beloved personalities around the world. Let’s take a look at the list of famous Indian celebrities who passed away in 2022.
Famous celebrities who died in 2022
Lata Mangechkar
Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian singer-songwriter who worked in the film industry. She is widely regarded as one of India’s most important and influential singers. Throughout her 70-year career, she has been dubbed the “Queen of Melody” and the “Indian Nightingale”. She died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92 from multiple organ failure syndrome.
The nightingale has flown away, but its songs will live.
So sad that the legendary Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92.
Her amazing voice will have been the soundtrack to many Asians growing up – the soundtrack to over a thousand Bollywood films.
— Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) February 6, 2022
Pandit Birju Maharaj
Pandit Birju Maharaj was an Indian Kathak dancer, composer and singer who was a member of the Lucknow `Kalka-Bindadin’ Gharana. On January 16, 2022, just a month before his 85th birthday, he lost his life in a heart attack.
Kathak legends #PanditBirjuMaharaj died at the age of 83. Honored with the country’s second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Birju Maharaj remains an artist without equal. pic.twitter.com/waEpAg7ney
—Filmfare (@filmfare) January 17, 2022
Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lehri was an Indian singer, songwriter and record producer. He popularized his disco music with synths in the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri died on February 15, 2022 in Mumbai at the age of 69 due to obstructive sleep apnea.
Bappi Lahiri died of a heart attack in Mumbai. He was 69 years old. pic.twitter.com/P8qbE3CDfc
— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) February 16, 2022
KK
KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. KK gave a live music event at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022, as part of Gurudas College Festival. He returned to his Esplanade hotel after the show. On the way back to his hotel after his performance, he complained of being unwell and suffered a heart attack.
#LOOK | The KK singer died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held a few hours ago. KK was known for songs like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital said.
Video source: Najrul Manch’s FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP
— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala
Sidhu Moosewala was an Indian musician, rapper, songwriter and actor best known for his work in Punjabi music and cinema. On May 29, 2022, unidentified assailants shot and killed Moose Wala in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala dies in India shooting
Rest in peace…we still love your songs#sidhumooswala pic.twitter.com/ZrOE7OBDsO
— Shah Faizan (@syedfaizanmahmo) May 29, 2022
Arun Bali
Indian actor Arun Bali, who died on October 7, 2022, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. At the age of 79, he died at his home in a Mumbai suburb on October 7, 2022, after receiving treatment for myasthenia gravis.
Death of Arun Bali: Arun Bali, a veteran actor best known for his role as Kunwar Singh in Swabhimaan, died on October 7, 2022, at the age of 79. According to several sources, the actor died in Mumbai. Goodbye, https://t.co/4PW8MVPtJW pic.twitter.com/5KrxqzT9EN
— Akash singh (@Akashmani2510) October 8, 2022
Raju Srivastava
Raju Srivastav and Gajodhar, was an Indian comedian, actor and politician who died on September 21, 2022. He has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. He participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he won second place. In its spin-off program The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Champions, he was named The King of Comedy.
Comedian Raju Srivastava has died, confirms his family.
Srivastava was 58 years old.
He was on a ventilator for over a month.
Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10, after collapsing in the gymnasium. pic.twitter.com/4ZZeQoQzUH
— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) September 21, 2022
Vaishali Takkar
Vaishali Takkar, who rose to fame through her role in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, was found hanged in her apartment in Indore on October 16, 2022.
#SasuralSimarKa Actor #VaishaliTakkar Dies in Indore
Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar, who played an important character in Sasura Simar Ka, died on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/zdFNceD5YH
— Boo Bollywood (@BooBollywood) October 17, 2022
Deepesh Bhan
Actor of Bhabhi Ji Ghar By Hain Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23, 2022. He died of cardiac arrest after collapsing to the ground while playing cricket with his friends.
Deepesh Bhan died aged 41 , , pic.twitter.com/1z24cOHKfo
—Bharat Basrani (@Bharatbasrani) July 23, 2022
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died while training at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. He died on November 11, 2022 following a heart attack.
television actor #siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi died today after collapsing in the gymnasium. Known for his roles in soap operas such as Kkusum, Kasauti Zindgai Kayy, Siddhanth was married to model Alesia Raut.
He was 46 years old. pic.twitter.com/yUM8m1h1oM
— Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) November 11, 2022
