Famous Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Died in 2022

The year 2022 is over. It may have brought a lot of good news and happiness, but it also brought us a lot of sadness, as many of our beloved celebrities and personalities lost their lives this year. From musical legends to Bollywood celebrities, we have lost many beloved personalities around the world. Let’s take a look at the list of famous Indian celebrities who passed away in 2022.

Lata Mangechkar

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian singer-songwriter who worked in the film industry. She is widely regarded as one of India’s most important and influential singers. Throughout her 70-year career, she has been dubbed the “Queen of Melody” and the “Indian Nightingale”. She died on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92 from multiple organ failure syndrome.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj was an Indian Kathak dancer, composer and singer who was a member of the Lucknow `Kalka-Bindadin’ Gharana. On January 16, 2022, just a month before his 85th birthday, he lost his life in a heart attack.

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lehri was an Indian singer, songwriter and record producer. He popularized his disco music with synths in the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri died on February 15, 2022 in Mumbai at the age of 69 due to obstructive sleep apnea.

KK

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was a prominent Indian playback singer. KK gave a live music event at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in South Kolkata on May 31, 2022, as part of Gurudas College Festival. He returned to his Esplanade hotel after the show. On the way back to his hotel after his performance, he complained of being unwell and suffered a heart attack.

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala was an Indian musician, rapper, songwriter and actor best known for his work in Punjabi music and cinema. On May 29, 2022, unidentified assailants shot and killed Moose Wala in his automobile in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala dies in India shooting

Arun Bali

Indian actor Arun Bali, who died on October 7, 2022, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. At the age of 79, he died at his home in a Mumbai suburb on October 7, 2022, after receiving treatment for myasthenia gravis.

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastav and Gajodhar, was an Indian comedian, actor and politician who died on September 21, 2022. He has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. He participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he won second place. In its spin-off program The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Champions, he was named The King of Comedy.

Comedian Raju Srivastava has died, confirms his family.

Srivastava was 58 years old.

He was on a ventilator for over a month.

Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar, who rose to fame through her role in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, was found hanged in her apartment in Indore on October 16, 2022.

Deepesh Bhan

Actor of Bhabhi Ji Ghar By Hain Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23, 2022. He died of cardiac arrest after collapsing to the ground while playing cricket with his friends.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died while training at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. He died on November 11, 2022 following a heart attack.