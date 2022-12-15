What future for Bollywood? We should stop making films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, experts say: Bollywood News

Last week, bollywood hungama tried to figure out what is wrong with Ayushmann Khurranas movies by having a detailed conversation with trade experts. For those not in the know, the actor gave away four unsuccessful movies in a row in the span of a year in the form of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and, most recently, An action hero. This contrasts sharply with his fate before the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was one of the most bankable stars. We now take a look at what awaits Ayushmann and everything he needs to do to get back on his winning path at the box office.

Seasoned business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​believes that not only Ayushmann, but Bollywood as a whole should go desi, given the year we’ve had. You have to make films that are rooted in Indian culture, he said. This goes for everyone. Why are we talking about RRR, kantara and KGF? Because these films are rooted in our culture. They had the desi fun factor.

He clarified, I am not talking about Ayushmann Khurrana in particular. I feel like we’re making films targeting audiences from Bandra to Versova and we’re losing some of the audience. There has to be a desi feel to it and it has to start with the trailer itself.

Veteran trade analyst Atul Mohan echoes a similar sentiment. He (Ayushmann) is very talented, no doubt, he said. He has a good loyal fanbase who love him. Earlier, the media and the public started saying that he was the Amol Palekar of this generation. That’s a compliment. He shouldn’t experiment too much. He should make the kind of movies that people want him to make. He should do what they like him to do, rather than being too ambitious and too . His next films should be ones that will entertain audiences.

But trade expert Amod Mehra believes Ayushmann should consider mixing the genres. I’m sure if he finds a good business manager he will be successful, he said. But that doesn’t mean he only has to do commercial cinema. When you make such choices, the risk is surely high. But at least we can say that he takes risks. It’s commendable, when most actors only want to be in their comfort zone.

Experts, however, are unanimous in predicting that Ayushmann will surely rebound. Basically, any good actor won’t stay home, Mehra said. He’s such a good actor and he’s very endearing. It never troubles its directors or creators. This quality will always accompany him.

Adarsh ​​added: Yes, I’m very confident (that he will bounce back). This is a phase that every actor goes through. Even Amitabh Bachchan went through this phase. The greatest of superstars passes by; be it Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan. One tap and you’re there.

Atul Mohan is of the opinion that the series of unsuccessful films will not harm Ayushmann’s career. When a player reaches a certain league, he is unaffected by 3-4 flops, he said. They only need one hit and they’re back in the game. For example, Akshay Kumar bounced back after having a series of flops; it happened twice with him.

Experts think it works in Ayushmann’s favor that his next movie be dream girl 2, which is set to be released on July 7, 2023. The first part was a hard-core commercial artist with lots of humor and a desi feel. The announcement video of dream girl 2which came out some time ago, indicated that we can also expect the same from the sequel.

dream girl, of course, has enormous recall value. At the same time, it’s very desi. I hope they keep that flavor (in part 2), Adarsh ​​said.

Mehra’s faith in this film is even greater. I am very confident that he will be fine, he said.

