Entertainment
What future for Bollywood? We should stop making films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, experts say: Bollywood News
Last week, bollywood hungama tried to figure out what is wrong with Ayushmann Khurranas movies by having a detailed conversation with trade experts. For those not in the know, the actor gave away four unsuccessful movies in a row in the span of a year in the form of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and, most recently, An action hero. This contrasts sharply with his fate before the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was one of the most bankable stars. We now take a look at what awaits Ayushmann and everything he needs to do to get back on his winning path at the box office.
What future for Bollywood? We should stop making films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, experts say
Seasoned business analyst Taran Adarsh believes that not only Ayushmann, but Bollywood as a whole should go desi, given the year we’ve had. You have to make films that are rooted in Indian culture, he said. This goes for everyone. Why are we talking about RRR, kantara and KGF? Because these films are rooted in our culture. They had the desi fun factor.
He clarified, I am not talking about Ayushmann Khurrana in particular. I feel like we’re making films targeting audiences from Bandra to Versova and we’re losing some of the audience. There has to be a desi feel to it and it has to start with the trailer itself.
Veteran trade analyst Atul Mohan echoes a similar sentiment. He (Ayushmann) is very talented, no doubt, he said. He has a good loyal fanbase who love him. Earlier, the media and the public started saying that he was the Amol Palekar of this generation. That’s a compliment. He shouldn’t experiment too much. He should make the kind of movies that people want him to make. He should do what they like him to do, rather than being too ambitious and too . His next films should be ones that will entertain audiences.
But trade expert Amod Mehra believes Ayushmann should consider mixing the genres. I’m sure if he finds a good business manager he will be successful, he said. But that doesn’t mean he only has to do commercial cinema. When you make such choices, the risk is surely high. But at least we can say that he takes risks. It’s commendable, when most actors only want to be in their comfort zone.
Experts, however, are unanimous in predicting that Ayushmann will surely rebound. Basically, any good actor won’t stay home, Mehra said. He’s such a good actor and he’s very endearing. It never troubles its directors or creators. This quality will always accompany him.
Adarsh added: Yes, I’m very confident (that he will bounce back). This is a phase that every actor goes through. Even Amitabh Bachchan went through this phase. The greatest of superstars passes by; be it Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan. One tap and you’re there.
Atul Mohan is of the opinion that the series of unsuccessful films will not harm Ayushmann’s career. When a player reaches a certain league, he is unaffected by 3-4 flops, he said. They only need one hit and they’re back in the game. For example, Akshay Kumar bounced back after having a series of flops; it happened twice with him.
Experts think it works in Ayushmann’s favor that his next movie be dream girl 2, which is set to be released on July 7, 2023. The first part was a hard-core commercial artist with lots of humor and a desi feel. The announcement video of dream girl 2which came out some time ago, indicated that we can also expect the same from the sequel.
dream girl, of course, has enormous recall value. At the same time, it’s very desi. I hope they keep that flavor (in part 2), Adarsh said.
Mehra’s faith in this film is even greater. I am very confident that he will be fine, he said.
Read also : An Action Hero director Anirudh Iyer on the failure of the film, I don’t know what happened, I am unable to understand
More pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection
BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/lies-ahead-ayushmann-khurrana-stop-making-films-bandra-versova-audience-say-experts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What future for Bollywood? We should stop making films for audiences from Bandra to Versova, experts say: Bollywood News
- Great Deal: Samsung’s Winter Sale Rounds Out With Huge Discounts On TVs, Monitors And More
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- ‘America needs a superhero’: Donald Trump teases major announcement on Truth Social | American News
- Famous Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Died in 2022
- Break Point, Netflix’s Drive for tennis, debuts January 13
- Gucci opens Milan Fashion Week in January with a standalone menswear show – WWD
- Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Causes Serious Performance Issues For Some PC Players
- Dissolution of Punjab, KPK assemblies: Imran Khan announces that he will announce the date of 17 – Pakistan
- After leaving Downing Street, Boris Johnson received 1.2 million euros thanks to his speeches
- Food tech startups looking for SPACE-F accelerator
- Accompanying President Joko Widodo, the coordinating minister of Airlangga attends the commemoration summit